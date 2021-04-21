Morning Headlines: Columbus Police Shoot, Kill Teenage Girl; Cleveland Officials Address Rise in Gun Violence

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 21:

Columbus police shoot, kill teenage girl

Body camera video shows a Columbus officer fatally shoot a Black teenage girl Tuesday afternoon, prompting hundreds to protest downtown. The footage shows several people fighting including the 16-year old identified as Ma’Khia Bryant. Bryant pushes one person to the ground and then appears to swing a knife at another girl. The officer yells “get down” repeatedly and fires four shots, hitting Bryant. Police have not released the name of the officer. State investigators have taken over the probe.

Cleveland officials address rise in gun violence

Cleveland officials say they’re working to address what they call an alarming increase in homicide and gun violence. There have already been 47 homicides in the city as of Tuesday, 12 more than this time in 2020, which saw a record year for homicides. During a press conference Tuesday, Police Chief Calvin Williams noted that the city's gun confiscation totals are 100% above where they were at this time last year. The city is implementing a daily violent crime task force and officials urge the public to report any crimes that they witness.

Ohio's lieutenant governor meets with neighbors over tweet

Ohio’s lieutenant governor promised a group of Asian American neighbors during a weekend meeting that he would use his public platform to speak out against unwarranted violence facing their community, but he failed to apologize for the divisive tweet that prompted their concern. Jon Husted confirmed the private, two-hour meeting during an unrelated news conference. It took place Sunday at his suburban Columbus home. Bishop Lord is an informal spokesperson for the families. He called the meeting productive while noting the lack of apology for the March 26 tweet in which Husted used the term “Wuhan virus.”

Akron hiring as many as 50 police officers

The city of Akron is launching two police academy classes next year, adding up to 50 officers to the force. The department is expecting to grow to a full-strength of around 470 officers by next year. Akron relaunched its police academy in 2019. Forty-five recruits graduated last spring and another 15 are currently in training. Akron has also raised the eligible age from 35 to 40 years old. Applications to join the paid, 24-week training are now open.

Police: Man shot by DEA agent showed gun in waistband

Cleveland police in a criminal complaint says the 20-year-old man shot by an undercover DEA agent last week lifted his shirt to display a handgun but did not pull it from his waistband before being wounded. The complaint was filed Monday in Cleveland charging Trayvon Johnson with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and menacing by stalking. Court records don't indicate whether Johnson has an attorney. Johnson was shot last Wednesday. He was released from a hospital Monday to Cuyahoga County jail. The DEA in a statement said the agent took “defensive action” as Johnson and another man approached his SUV.

State panel suspends Cleveland councilman facing charges

A special panel of three retired judges suspended Cleveland City Councilman Ken Johnson from office Tuesday, following a federal grand jury’s February indictment on corruption charges. Johnson is accused of stealing federal program dollars and falsifying expense reports. Johnson and his attorneys fought the suspension proceedings, arguing that a decision could instead be up to voters, with a recall. A Cuyahoga County Probate Court judge will name a replacement for Johnson.

Black Pumas, MGK set to perform at NFL draft, hiring effort underway

Grammy Award-nominated rock & soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly will perform at next week’s NFL draft. A massive stage has been constructed near the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to host the three-day event from April 29 to May 1. Meanwhile, downtown Cleveland businesses are looking for more staff as the draft draws closer. A new website from The Greater Cleveland Partnership will connect job seekers with open positions at restaurants, bars, and hotels.

NCAA, Youngstown State agree to violations under Bo Pelini

Youngstown State football has been placed on probation for two years and hit with recruiting sanctions by the NCAA. The school and the NCAA agreed several rule violations were committed under former head coach Bo Pelini. The school agreed it failed to monitor its football program when it permitted three football staff members to recruit off-campus without completing the coaches' certification test for 2019-20 academic year. Pelini left Youngstown State in 2019 for LSU, where he was defensive coordinator. He left that program last December.

