Morning Headlines: COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Dip on Sunday; Columbus Drive-by is Ohio’s Fourth Mass Shooting of 2021

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 19:

COVID cases, hospitalizations dip on Sunday

Columbus drive-by is Ohio’s fourth mass shooting of 2021

Lakewood takes down basketball hoops following park shooting

Violence breaks out at off-campus OSU party

Helicopter flight spelling out department's initials probed

Ohio reported just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, nearly half the 21-day average. The 27 new hospitalizations are around a quarter of the rolling average. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the preceding two weeks, inching further away from the 50 cases per 100,000 benchmark set to lift all state health orders.

Authorities say a drive-by shooting at memorial vigil killed a passing driver and wounded five people in the crowd, including a 12-year-old child. Columbus detectives said a small group had gathered Saturday at a shopping plaza southeast of the city to mark one year since another person was killed at the same location. Police say a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone opened fire. It’s the fourth mass shooting in Ohio this year, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Columbus has recorded 60 homicides, a benchmark not reached until July 2 last year.

A western Cleveland suburb has removed the basketball hoops from a city park that police say are part of an investigation into a recent shooting. The city of Lakewood says the basketball courts at Madison Park will be temporarily closed during the ongoing investigation. The city has not said how the hoops play a role in a shooting last week at the park that led to two arrests, the second shooting there in a month. Lakewood City Council will hold a public meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to address the issue.

Violence broke out at block party near Ohio State University’s campus. Police say several cars were flipped over Saturday night during a party held the day of OSU's spring football game attended by as many as 2,000 students. The Columbus Dispatch reports seven cars were heavily damaged. No arrests were made, but police are working with Ohio State to identify any students who were involved.

Police in Ohio’s capital city say they are reviewing the flight pattern of a police patrol helicopter that spelled out the department’s initials when viewed on a flight tracking application. Columbus Division of Police officials said the helicopter went on several high-priority runs early Saturday but in between “flew a pattern which spelled out “CPD” when later viewed on a flight tracking application.” Officials said that took less than ten minutes and didn't use additional fuel but “even the appearance that officers were not operating within the mission of the Aviation Section is not acceptable.” At least two city council members decried it as a “joyride."

