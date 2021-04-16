Morning Headlines: Akron Mayor Releases Plan for $153M Fed Stimulus Funds; Cleveland Officer Fatally Shoots Murder Suspect

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 16:

Akron Mayor releases plan for $153M Fed stimulus funds

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has released his wish list for how he’d like to spend the $153 million the city is getting from the latest federal coronavirus stimulus plan. A statement from the mayor’s office says the money will be used as a “catalyst to kick start programs focused on economic growth, vibrant public spaces and recreation for all.” $25 million would go to residential housing programs, another $25 million for infrastructure projects. $24 million would be spent on economic recovery, $20 million on violence prevention programs and $30 million would go to parks and other public projects. The plan is expected to be submitted in July to city council for its approval.

Cleveland officer fatally shoots murder suspect

Authorities say a Cleveland police officer fatally shot a man who pulled a gun from his waistband as officers tried to arrest him on a murder warrant. The shooting happened yesterday morning on the city's east side. Cleveland.com reports the man who died has been identified by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner as Innes Lee Jr. At a news briefing, police chief Calvin Williams said a resident had called police about the man who had been “victimizing” the neighborhood. According to Williams, the man ran after officers spotted him. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. Williams says officers' body cameras were activated.

Undercover DEA Agent Shoots Armed Cleveland Man

Authorities say an armed man who approached undercover DEA agents parked in a Cleveland neighborhood was shot and wounded by one of them. The 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the stomach on Wednesday and underwent surgery. Further details about his injuries were not disclosed. A DEA spokesman said the agents were dressed in plain clothes at the time. The spokesman says one of the agents felt threatened and gunfire soon broke out.

Author J.D. Vance enters GOP race for U.S. Senate

Author J.D. Vance is the latest Republican to consider getting in the race to replace Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate. Vance says he’s “thinking seriously” about running for the seat in next year’s election. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” hasn't run for office before and lacks the statewide political network of former state party chair Jane Timken and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel who are already in the race. But Vance has demonstrated the ability to raise big money.

March home sales up in Northeast Ohio

March home sales bounced back in Northeast Ohio after a bit of a stall the month before. Crain's Cleveland Business reports sales were up nearly three percent. Meanwhile, prices continued to climb. The average home price was up more than five percent from a year ago. Condo prices were nearly 14 percent higher.

Ohio jobless claims fall, fraud claims dip

The number of new jobless claims in Ohio continue to fall. New unemployment claims last week hit a five-month low as state officials reign in the ballooning number of fraudulent claims clogging the system. Last week slightly more than 23,000 Ohioans applied for benefits, the lowest weekly total since Nov. 7, and nearly half the 45,000 initial claims filed the previous week. Analysts say it’s a sign of an improving job market and fewer fraudulent claims, which overwhelmed the system earlier this year. Cleveland.com reports that fraud still accounts for around 5% of current claims.

Browns say they’ll skip voluntary offseason workouts

The Browns are the latest NFL team to say they'll skip voluntary in-person workouts. Following the advice of the team's center and NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, Cleveland’s players joined a list of teams who say they’ll skip the workouts this offseason which were scheduled to begin next week.

Pro Football HOF to honor deceased inductees from 2020 and 2021

The nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who are deceased will be honored in a television special next month. Eight men who were selected for the 2020 centennial class in Canton and one from the 2021 group will be recognized. They are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, George Young, and Bill Nunn. The program will air on the NFL Network and ESPN 2.

Cavs fall to Golden State 119-101

The Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors yesterday 119-101. Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. Cleveland has lost 16 of its last 17 to Golden State.

Cleveland bounces back in 4-2 win against the White Sox

José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Cleveland’s baseball team bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2. After just missing a perfect game in Wednesday night’s game, there was a different kind of tension yesterday as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first.

