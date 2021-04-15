Morning Headlines: Legislation Would Require Life-saving Care to Fetuses Surviving Abortions; Body Camera Footage Released in Columbus Police Shooting

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 15:

Legislation would require life-saving care to fetuses surviving abortions

Legislation introduced in the Ohio Senate says if an infant is born alive after an abortion, the healthcare provider must do everything in their power to keep them alive. And if they don’t, they would face a first-degree felony abortion manslaughter charge. The bill would also require the Ohio Department of Health to create a "child survival form", and for abortion providers to list dozens of details about the procedure. Opponents of the bill say Ohio law already prohibits abortion manslaughter and allows patients to sue their doctors for substandard care. A similar bill backed by Ohio Right to Life was introduced in 2019 and passed the Ohio Senate, but it never became law.

Body camera footage released in Columbus police shooting

Police body camera footage shows a routine police pat-down of a man in a suburban Columbus hospital emergency room erupting within minutes into a fatal police shooting. Twenty-seven-year-old Miles Jackson, a Black man, died at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital on Monday. The video shows that during an initial struggle and use of a stun gun on Jackson, he apparently fires a gun concealed in his waistband and ends up on the hospital floor. Police officers repeatedly tell Jackson to raise his hands over his head. After police use a stun gun a second time, a shot is heard followed by a barrage of police gunfire.

Former Cuyahoga jail guard gets jail time for role in inmate death

A former Cuyahoga County Jail guard will spend 30 days in jail for failing to get medical attention for an inmate who eventually died and for falsifying records afterwards. Video footage from the 2018 incident showed Martin Devring walking away from inmate Joseph Arquillo, who was on the jail floor following an overdose. Arquillo later died at the hospital. Devring was one of five county jail corrections officers indicted in 2019 following a U.S. Marshals report detailing poor conditions in the facility.

Admin who didn't report OSU doc's misconduct cedes license

A former Ohio State student health director has surrendered his medical license after being accused of failing to report complaints in the mid-1990s about sexual misconduct by university doctor Richard Strauss, who's accused of abusing young men for two decades. The state medical board citation made former director Ted Grace the first individual to face potential discipline related to Ohio State’s failure to stop the now-deceased Strauss. Grace surrendered his Ohio license under an agreement approved but not released Wednesday. Grace recently had been leading student health services at Southern Illinois University. SIU says he gave notice last month that he was retiring.

Cavs' Gilbert acquires minority share of former owner Gund

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has acquired former owner Gordon Gund’s remaining 15% minority share in the franchise. Gilbert built much of his fortune through mortgage lending company Quicken Loans. He acquired the Cavaliers from Gund in 2005 for a reported $375 million. On Wednesday, the team said in a statement that Gilbert now has Gund’s final share. The 81-year-old Gund and his brother, George, bought the Cavaliers in 1983 from Ted Stepien for $20 million. Gilbert was recently listed as the 23rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $51.9 billion.

Endangered tiger cubs make first public appearances at zoo

Three endangered tiger cubs made their first public appearances at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Wednesday. The two Amur tiger cubs were born at the zoo in December. They weigh about 30 pounds each.

