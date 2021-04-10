© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Two Kent State Professors Delve Into the Effectiveness of Face Masks Against COVID-19

WKSU
Published April 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
mask-4898571_1920.jpg
JURAJ VARGA
/
PIXABAY
A picture of Woolverton and Ferdig.
Richard E. Ferdig, Ph.D. (left) and Christopher J. Woolverton, Ph.D. (right).

Christopher J. Woolverton, Ph.D. is a Professor of Epidemiology in the College of Public Health at Kent State University. Richard E. Ferdig, Ph.D. is the Summit Professor of Learning Technologies and Professor of Educational Technology at Kent State University. Together, their research is looking into the effectiveness of certain PPE equipment in keeping individuals safe from COVID-19.

Tags

Elevations