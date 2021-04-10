Two Kent State Professors Delve Into the Effectiveness of Face Masks Against COVID-19

Richard E. Ferdig, Ph.D. (left) and Christopher J. Woolverton, Ph.D. (right).

Christopher J. Woolverton, Ph.D. is a Professor of Epidemiology in the College of Public Health at Kent State University. Richard E. Ferdig, Ph.D. is the Summit Professor of Learning Technologies and Professor of Educational Technology at Kent State University. Together, their research is looking into the effectiveness of certain PPE equipment in keeping individuals safe from COVID-19.