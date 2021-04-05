Morning Headlines: Ohio Sees Another Spike in COVID-19 Cases; Ohio’s Stand Your Ground Law Goes Into Effect Tuesday

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 5:

Ohio Sees Another Spike in COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, Ohio reported nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, the third spike of more than 2,000 cases the state saw last week. The state's transmission rate is still well above the threshold Gov. Mike DeWine has set to start lifting health restrictions. The state will update its coronavirus data this afternoon.

Ohio’s Stand Your Ground Law Goes Into Effect Tuesday

Ohio's "stand your ground" law is set to go into effect Tuesday. The law, passed by state republicans in December, strips the requirement that people try to retreat from a situation before they use deadly force. In 2008, Ohio expanded self-defense laws for people inside their homes or vehicles but required them to attempt to retreat before firing a gun. Proponents say the law provides needed protections for people in life-threatening situations. But opponents argue the law could increase the number of gun deaths in the state and put people of color at greater risk for violence.

Planned Parenthood Sues Over Ohio Telemedicine Abortion Ban

Planned Parenthood has sued to block as unconstitutional an Ohio law banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions. The organization asked for immediate relief in a lawsuit filed against the Ohio Department of Health, the state Medical Board and prosecutors in the state's three largest counties. The law is set to take effect April 12. It would ban the administration of mifepristone via a telehealth appointment to medically induce an abortion. Supporters of the law argue a professional should be physically present to assure the woman's safety. Opponents say it is an unnecessary hurdle to obtaining a safe, legal abortion procedure.

Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Includes Major Ohio Rail Expansion

President Biden's proposed massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan includes funding to expand Ohio's railways. Cleveland.com reports Amtrak is proposing new and expanded routes through Cleveland and across the state. According to railway lobbying group All Aboard Ohio, Cleveland could expand from four trains per day up to 22. The plan also includes new rail service between Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati. Routes to Detroit and expanded service between Toledo, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and New York City are also in the expansion plan. The House is expected to vote on the spending bill this summer.

1,500 Vaccinated at Summit Co. Fairgrounds Over the Weekend

Summit County Public Health's mass vaccination clinic on Saturday saw 1,500 people get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Summit County Fairgrounds. The Akron Beacon Journal reports after some early glitches, the clinic was running smoothly by midday. The clinic will continue this week at the fairgrounds with 6,500 shots planned between Wednesday and Sunday. Registrations for the clinic open today. For more information head to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. The Beacon reports more than 30% of County residents have started or completed the vaccination process, according to Summit County Public Health.

Cleveland Indians Tap Black Keys Rocker Carney as Drummer for Home Opener

The Indians are calling upon a pinch-drummer for their home opener. With long-time drumming fan John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend the home opener for the first time in 48 years, Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney will fill in and pound away from the left-field bleachers during Monday's game against Kansas City. Carney said when he heard Adams was ill he contacted the Indians and offered to help. A rocking duo from Akron, The Black Keys — Carney and lead singer Dan Auerbach — have produced plenty of their own hits, such as "Lonely Boy," "Little Black Submarines" and 'Tighten Up."

Cleveland Indians Take on Kansas City in Home Opener

Cleveland's Progressive Field will welcome some fans into the stadium for the first time since the pandemic began. The Indians take on Kansas City in the season’s home opener. State health regulations cap seating at 30% of capacity. Cleveland is 1-2 on the season after splitting the first two games with Detroit.

