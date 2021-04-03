© 2021 WKSU
Kent Alum Andrew Konya's Idea, and Company, Makes Talking with Thousands as Intimate as Being One-on-One

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published April 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT
Andrew Konya

Andrew Konya talks with Dean Amy Reynolds about how his company, Remesh, grew from an idea he developed to facilitate a conversation-like exchange between very large groups of people. His inspiration came when friends of his were on different sides of a political situation.

Konya calls his technology a, "truth discovery platform," and that his company is, "an organization, a movement, and some software." Remesh's application is used by companies and countries for research and for vital feedback from entire populations, and may be leading to a major evolutionary shift in communication.

Elevations
Joe Gunderman
