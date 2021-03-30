All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards - Best Radio Newscast

2020 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. WKSU used its different platforms to keep our audience up-to-date with the latest news and informed. WKSU devoted significant time throughout our broadcast day to in-depth reporting on and discussion of the pandemic. We kept them connected with the latest information coming from Governor Mike DeWine and his regular briefings. Our website became a destination where our audience could find the latest reporting from WKSU and our media partners.

Our goal in newscasts is to give listeners an opportunity to reset, to check in and get the latest headlines in just a few minutes, and feel as assured as they can during a tumultuous time that they are getting concise, accurate and timely updates. It's a true team effort drawing on the work of our entire newsroom including our hosts, reporters producers and editors along with our media partners from around Ohio and the support of our network, NPR.

The two newscasts represented in this entry are both from May 19th, representing what WKSU strives to accomplish with its newscasts every day.