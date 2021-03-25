Morning Headlines: Summit Mass Vaccination Site Delayed; Photos of Hudson Athletes Removed From Defend Title IX Website

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 25:

Opening of Summit mass vaccination site delayed

The opening date for the mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds has been pushed back to next month. The Beacon Journal reports that health officials had hoped to open Monday, but now say that vaccine delivery delays mean early April is the likely timeframe. Summit County had originally planned to hold vaccine clinics at Chapel Hill Mall, but its sale last week triggered the move to the Tallmadge fairgrounds location.

Photos of Hudson athletes removed from Defend Title IX website

Photos of female athletes from Hudson High School have been removed from the website of a campaign to Defend Title IX that some call transphobic. The site stems from a coalition started by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who says she wants to protect fairness in women’s sports. It’s not known why the Hudson photos were chosen for the site. In a press release, Hudson school leaders say they do not condone any student photos being used for third party purposes without prior district consent, which they said was not given to Defend Title IX Now. The district is reviewing its practices concerning photos and plans to create additional internet protections. On Tuesday, Noem’s office told WKSU the web developer obtained the rights to use the photos.

GOP lawmakers override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of health orders bill

GOP lawmakers have made good on their promise to check the authority of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by issuing the first override of his term after a yearlong battle over how the state should respond during a health emergency. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted Wednesday after short debates in each chamber to reject DeWine’s veto of legislation restricting the state including local health departments’ ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is Senate president. He says the legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health.

US Marshal shot serving warrant in Canton; suspect also shot

A U.S. Marshal and the suspect he was pursuing have been shot in Canton. Authorities say U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when he attempted to flee out of a back window and fired a gun at officers. The officer is expected to recover. The suspect's condition wasn't immediately available. He was administered first aid immediately after being shot. Both were taken to hospitals. The suspect was wanted out of Virginia.

State tax deadline pushed back

Ohioans now have more time to file state taxes. The new deadline will match the federal date of May 17. The state commissioner says the delay provides some relief to those impacted by the coronavirus. The filing deadline for most city taxes and for the Regional Income Tax Agency remains April 15.

Federal judge nixes Ohio's push for early redistricting data

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional districts ahead of its planned release. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Ohio on Wednesday rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction, which would have forced the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data by March 31. Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t be available until September. That is months after the redistricting deadlines for many states.

