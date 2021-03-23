2021 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards - Public Service: Informed Communities - Infant Mortality

WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.

Several foundations joined together in late 2019 to invite local media in Northeast Ohio to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities, "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."

WKSU was awarded a grant for 2020 to work with other media partners in two projects christened Informed Communities, one of those was focused on infant mortality. WKSU contributed both audio stories, represented in the audio compilation above as well as videos intended to reach beyond our traditional audiences. WKSU worked with community partners to extend the reach of our reporting efforts. The links to those videos follow.