2021 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards - On-going Coverage: Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic dominated news in 2020. Never has an audience craved information more. WKSU rose to the challenge by producing content to meet their needs.

We answered listener questions during a special call-in show with the Summit County Public Health Commissioner.

We delved into how the virus works in the body and invited listeners to ask their questions via our engagement platform from Hearken utilizing our OH Really? branded initiative. Since the pandemic began we’ve answered well over 100 questions submitted by listeners and produced more than a dozen weekly feature-length podcasts. As one listener commented, “I am just recovering from COVID and found the information provided helpful.”

We explored the impact of the virus on industries hard hit by imposed restrictions including restaurants, musicians, and libraries.

We heard personal stories of those dealing with hardships caused by lockdowns imposed to limit spread. In one case, a resident of our community shared his experience being stranded in the Philippines, unable to return to Akron.

And with the promise of vaccines, we provided listeners with information to help them understand how they work and which one would be best for them.

Staying true to its public radio mission to serve our audience, WKSU worked tirelessly, often under challenging circumstances, to inform and educate. Never has this been more valuable.

