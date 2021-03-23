2021 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards - Election 2020 Coverage
The 2020 election cycle was unprecedented in many ways, and WKSU undertook an effort to create clarity around the voting process so that everyone knew what they needed to in order to exercise their right to vote. Our reporters gathered information about how to vote, policy issues that would affect voting and community resources that were available to anyone who needed information or help.
