Morning Headlines: Mass Vaccination Site Moved to Summit County Fairgrounds; Bill Allowing Students More Time for State Testing Passes Ohio House

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 18:

Mass vaccination site moved to Summit County Fairgrounds

Bill allowing students more time for state testing passes Ohio House

Some Cleveland City Council members want Chief to loosen rules on chases

3 more from Ohio charged in the January 6th Capitol riots

County GOP officials join call to remove ex-Ohio speaker

Cleveland hotel remains open following judge's order

Cavs end four-game skid with win over Celtics

Browns sign safety John Johnson III to three-year deal

Summit County mass vaccination site moved to Fairgrounds

Summit County is shifting the location of its planned mass vaccination site. The state’s coronavirus website now indicates it will take place at the county fairgrounds in Tallmadge. Earlier this month, Governor DeWine had announced a list of mass vaccination sites including Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the site could be operational later this month. The decision to change the location was made following discussions with the new owner of Chapel Hill mall which completed its purchase on Tuesday.

Bill allowing students more for state testing passes Ohio House

Ohio students would have extra time to take state-mandated tests interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic under an emergency measure passed unanimously by the Ohio House. The GOP-controlled Senate approved some final changes to the school measure before sending it back to the House where it passed yesterday in a rare 92-to-0 vote days before the testing windows begin. The revised version of the bill includes the emergency clause, which ensures the measure takes effect this school year. It also gives juniors and seniors the ability to substitute final course grades for results from end-of-course tests taken this school year for graduation purposes.

Some Cleveland City Council members want Chief to loosen rules on chases

Cleveland City Council members are urging the head of the Cleveland Police to loosen rules on police chases. Cleveland.com reports members expressed their unhappiness to Chief Calvin Williams during a meeting of the public safety committee yesterday. Councilman Kerry McCormack cited a number of carjackings earlier this month where police did not chase the suspects even after they were spotted later. Chief Williams say nothing in department policy prevents pursuit, but the policy puts an emphasis on public safety.

3 more Ohio residents faces charges in January 6th Capitol riots

Three more Ohio residents are now among those facing charges from the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. There are now at least 15 people from Ohio who have been charged. In most cases defendants are charged with entering the Capitol illegally and engaging in violent and destructive conduct while there. Some defendants remain behind bars, while others are free pending upcoming hearings. Overall, more than 300 people have been charged.

County GOP officials join call to remove ex-Ohio speaker

A second group of county Republican elected officials has joined the call for the removal Ohio's former House speaker. Rep. Larry Householder is a Perry County Republican who was removed as speaker last year. The removal followed criminal charges that allege he participated in a $60 million bribery scheme to ensure passage of a nuclear plant bailout. Householder was reelected in November and remains a House member. Officials from Licking County wrote to current GOP Speaker Bob Cupp last week and asked that Householder be expelled from the House.

Cleveland hotel remains open following judge's order

The doors of the Westin Cleveland Downtown will stay open after a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge appointed a receiver to take control of the hotel. Crains Cleveland Business reports the owners of the hotel and a lender who have been in a foreclosure fight reached a deal this week for a new line of cash, avoiding a shutdown of the 484-room hotel. Crains reports the hotel, one of the largest downtown had been struggling before the pandemic.

Cavs end four-game skid with win over Celtics

Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland’s young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics. The Cavs also ended a nine-game losing streak to the Celtics, who wore their familiar green on St. Patrick’s Day but had nothing to celebrate.

Browns sign safety John Johnson III to three-year deal

The Browns' secondary just got stronger. The team announced its agreement with free agent safety John Johnson III. He agreed to a three-year contract with Cleveland after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson brings needed toughness and experience to Cleveland's secondary, which was hit hard by injuries last year.

