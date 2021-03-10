Where to Turn If You Need Shelter

If you are in need of shelter, call 211 to be connected with resources that may be available to you through the Summit County Continuum of Care, which houses 31 nonprofit and government partner agencies working within the county to quickly rehouse people and minimize the trauma associated with homelessness.

The operator will ask you screening questions about your situation. If you need a place to sleep that evening, they will be able to provide you with the number of beds available at any given time or place you on a waiting list.

To contact shelters directly, call Haven of Rest Ministries at 330-535-1563 (for men) or 330-434-1149 (for women and children) or 330-434-0110 for Access Shelter (women and children).

If you are fleeing domestic violence, the 211 operator will pass you along to the Battered Women’s Shelter, which has a 24-hour emergency hotline at 330-374-1111.

In order to be eligible for Continuum of Care services, you must qualify as “literally homeless” as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, meaning you are sleeping in a place not meant for human habitation, such as in a car or a tent. This does not include couch-surfing or staying with a friend or family member.

Call 211 for additional questions and information about resources and rapid rehousing dollars.

