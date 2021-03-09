What You Can Do If Your Landlord Is Not Making Repairs

If your landlord is not making necessary repairs to your home, you may be able to place your rent in escrow, a legal arrangement where the clerk of courts holds your rent until your landlord makes the necessary repairs to your rental property.

Tenant Hits ‘Slumlord’ in the Pocketbook Steps to escrow rent are detailed on the Akron Municipal Court‘s website. It’s a legal remedy rarely used by tenants.

When you place your rent in escrow, you’re still required to make full, on-time rent payments to the clerk of courts. If you are not up to date on your rent or if you have received a letter or notice asking you to vacate the property, you may not be eligible to take this step.

To learn more about how to place your rent in escrow, visit Fair Housing Contact Service or call 330-376-6191 to talk to a Fair Housing Contact Service housing counselor.

You can request that your rental property be inspected for Environmental Health Housing Code violations. To request an inspection, call the City of Akron Housing Division at 330-375-2366.

If you are facing rodent or pest infestations, structural issues like unstable porches, walls, stairs or ceilings, electrical, plumbing or fire safety concerns, you can call Summit County Public Health at 330-926-5600 or email hhv@schd.org to submit a complaint.

