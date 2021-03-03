The Pandemic In Your Own Words

What’s it like living through a pandemic?

Before March 13, 2020 none of us thought it would ever be a question we could answer. Things changed on that Friday the 13th when schools and businesses shut down and Ohioans began spending a lot more time at home to prevent the spread of something none of us knew much about at the time—the coronavirus.

Since then, we’ve learned, we’ve lost, we’ve grown, we’ve cried, we’ve laughed (maybe), we’ve screamed.

What has this year been like for you? As we approach the anniversary of the start of the pandemic, WKSU would like to hear how this pandemic has been in your own words, in your voice. What will you take away from this experience?

Share your reflection via Talk to Us on the WKSU app (see instructions at left). Recordings can be up to a minute long. If yours is longer, please email the audio file to news@wksu.org with Pandemic Reflection in the subject line.

We’ll share these on air to mark one year since the pandemic began. Please include your name and where you’re from in your recording.

Thank you.

