City Of Akron Seeks Input on East Exchange Street Construction Plans

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published March 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST
East Exchange Web Post Image.PNG
A diagram of the East Exchange Street reconstruction path.

The City of Akron is looking for some public input on improvements planned for a key stretch of East Exchange Street that runs past the University of Akron.

The plans include repaving the road, reconstructing sidewalks and cross walks and adding bike lanes in both directions.

Christine Jonke is a project manager in Akron’s engineering bureau.

“So if you use Exchange Street—drive it, walk it, bike it, take the bus—let us know, what can we do to make it better out there? What would make it easier, safer for you to get out there?”

Residents can submit their comments through the City of Akron Engineering Bureau website through March 29th.

The project is expected to begin in two years. There’s no word yet on the pricetag.

Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
