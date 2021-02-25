Morning Headlines: 10 Ohioans Now Charged in Capitol Breach; State Surpasses 17,000 COVID Deaths

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, February 25:

10 Ohio residents now charged in Capitol breach

Trump endorses Paduchik to head Ohio GOP

Ohio surpasses 17,000 COVID deaths

Legislation would list party affiliation for some judicial ballots

Consultants recommend Cleveland switch to an opt-in, fee-based recycling program

Federal report finds many flaws in Cleveland’s police response to May 30 protests

New state bill aims to curb fake 911 calls

Girl dies, boy hurt in fall through ice; officer also dies

Two Ohio men have become the latest people to be charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified by family and acquaintances. Derek Jancart, 39, and Alexander Sheppard, 21, both of central Ohio, are facing multiple federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Ten Ohioans have now been charged in the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump is weighing in on who should run the Ohio Republican Party. Trump on Wednesday endorsed his former Ohio campaign manager Bob Paduchik. Paduchik of central Ohio also worked with former President George W. Bush, former Gov. Bob Taft, Sen. Rob Portman and Gov. Mike DeWine. He’s up for the position along with former Cincinnati-area Rep. John Becker. The state GOP’s central committee will meet Friday to select a new chairman to replace Jane Timken, who led the party for four years before resigning recently to run for U.S. Senate.

Ohio surpasses 17,000 COVID deaths

Ohio has eclipsed 17,000 total COVID-19 deaths with 77 additional reported on Wednesday. The state health department says most of the new deaths occurred months ago, as it’s still catching up on some 4,000 that were previously unreported due to an error.

Legislation would list party affiliation for some judicial ballots

Ohio Republican lawmakers have introduced a measure that would add party affiliation for judges running for statewide seats. The bill sponsored by Sen. Jerry Cirino of Kirtland could have major ramifications for state judicial races. While primary races are partisan, judges running for Ohio Supreme Court or appeals courts in the general election appear without a party affiliation next to their name. Current Ohio law limits political campaigning by judges, including restrictions on attacking opponents. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is vocal opponent of politicizing the bench. If passed, the change would appear on next year’s November ballot.

Consultants recommend Cleveland switch to an opt-in, fee-based recycling program

A consulting firm is recommending Cleveland make significant changes to recycling, bulk and trash collection. The report from GT Environmental recommends a move to an opt-in, fee-based recycling program. The report also offers three different approaches for redesigning the Cleveland’s waste collection, ranging from high investment diversion plans to a low investment option focused on making systems already in place more efficient. It also recommends hiring a recycling coordinator, building relationships with third-party recycling drop-off locations and collaborating with local universities and institutions or other nearby communities on waste management solutions. The study was commissioned after the city began sending recyclables to landfills last year, when the Division of Waste’s recycling contract expired.

Federal report finds many flaws in Cleveland’s police response to May 30 protests

A federal monitor has found a number of issues with the Cleveland police department’s response to the May 30 social justice protest in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports the review shows authorities gave an inappropriate dispersal order to a crowd of protesters gathered outside the Justice Center, and that officers did not give people sufficient time to leave before launching explosive and chemical munitions into the crowd. The report also found that nearly half the officers who used force against people that day did not properly report it and that several were not wearing body cameras. The federal team also said the department was ill-prepared and that better community engagement will be a priority during the next six months. During a federal hearing on Wednesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams acknowledged that his department was deficient in reporting and reviewing cases where officers used force during the May 30 demonstrations.

New state bill aims to curb racially motivated fake 911 calls

Some Ohio lawmakers are introducing a new bill that is aimed at cutting down on fake 911 calls. Democratic State Rep. Thomas West of Canton says people are calling police on Black Ohioans while they are doing things as simple as sitting in parked cars making phone calls. Under the new bill, which has yet to be filed, victims of such calls could sue in civil court. And callers could be required to complete an implicit bias training program. It’s named “Darren’s Law” after Darren Cooper, an Ohio social worker who was the target of a false call in August.

Girl dies, boy hurt in fall through ice; officer also dies

A 16-year-old girl died and a teenage boy was injured after they fell through an icy lake in southern Ohio. Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer Jason Lagore, who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro, also died after he suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said it occurred at a private dock down a steep incline at the 2,080-acre park in Highland County.

