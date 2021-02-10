Morning Headlines: Schools Must Develop Plans to Help Struggling Students; Ohio Ranks No. 2 for Most Extremist Anti-government Groups

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, February 10:

Schools must develop plans to help struggling students

Gov. Mike DeWine says employees at more than 1,300 schools will have been able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week. Ohio began offering the vaccine to school teachers and staff at the beginning of the month, with 566 schools getting the shots in the first week. That's set to double by the end of this week. DeWine, meanwhile, is asking every school district in Ohio to come up with plans to help students who have fallen behind during the pandemic. He says Ohio has access to $2 billion in federal funding to help schools come up with specific plans, which could include extending the school year, longer school days, additional tutoring, and more mental health services. The plans must be submitted to the state by April 1.

Ohio ranks No. 2 for most extremist anti-government groups

Ohio has the second-highest number of active extremist anti-government groups in the U.S., according to a report from Southern Poverty Law Center. Among the 566 active anti-government groups identified nationwide last year, 31 of them were in Ohio and 17 were considered militias. Some of the most widely-known groups include III% United Patriots, The Last Militia, Oath Keepers and Ohio Militiamen. The only other state with more anti-government groups than Ohio was California with 51.

Officer charged in Andre Hill’s death posts bail, is freed

The Columbus police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill has posted bail and been released from jail. The development Tuesday came hours after a judge reduced Adam Coy's bond from $3 million to $1 million. Coy was being held on charges including murder in Hill's shooting death in December. Hill was shot as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Coy is white. Hill was Black. Coy has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutor who launched Ohio bribery probe resigns

The federal prosecutor leading an investigation into a $60 million bribery probe at the Ohio Statehouse has announced his resignation. David DeVillers was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He was a career criminal prosecutor in the office before being appointed to the office’s top job as an appointee of former President Donald Trump. DeVillers had hoped to say until March but announced his resignation Tuesday following a Justice Department request that all Trump-era U.S. Attorney appointees step down. DeVillers announced racketeering charges last summer against five individuals accused of an illegal bail-out of aging nuclear power plants.

Ohio to give nursing home workers 2nd chance at vaccine

Gov. Mike DeWine says nursing home workers who declined the coronavirus vaccine during the first round of shots will be given another opportunity. Only about one in four employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have opted for the vaccine to date. DeWine said Tuesday he'll announce details of his plan next week to provide continuing access to the vaccine to new residents and staff of such long-term care facilities.

Goodyear hopes to rebound from $1.3B in losses

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw some good news in its fourth quarter earnings report amid a dismal year. The Akron-based tire company reported $1.3 billion in losses for the full year, as demand for tires was down 19% from a year ago due to the pandemic. However, Goodyear reported net income of $63 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of nearly $400 million for the same quarter a year ago. CEO Rich Kramer said Tuesday the company has good momentum going into 2021.

Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

Former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer has died at age 77. He joined the Browns in 1980 as the team's defensive coordinator and took over as head coach midway through the 1984 season through 1988. His 44 wins are the fourth-most in franchise history. Schottenheimer went on to coach 16 more seasons in the NFL, the majority of which coming in Kansas City. Schottenheimer ranks eighth in NFL history with 200 regular season wins as a head coach. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and was recently moved into hospice care.

