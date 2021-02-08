2021 Murrow Awards Competition - Excellence in Video - Voting Absentee in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic caused significant disruptions throughout society in 2020. Among the challenges Americans faced was figuring out how to vote despite potentially not being able to go to the polls and to ensure their vote would be counted. Early on in our months-long special reporting project, Election Protection, WKSU produced a video that took viewers step-by-step through the process of requesting an absentee ballot and submitting it along with the common trip points to watch out for.

What You Need to Know to Vote by Mail in Ohio This Year