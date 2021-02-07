2021 Murrow Awards Competition - News Series: Reduce Reuse Refocus

In order for recycling to work, there needs to be a better understanding of how the system works and currently what doesn’t, what’s broken and how it can be fixed. One of the key things that seems to be missing is information. WKSU News looked for the information to help clear the confusion. In addition to a five-part on-air series of in-depth stories, the reporting team created separate videos which were embedded in the web buildout of the stories. We created a comprehensive, interactive recycling guide for every city and township in Northeast Ohio. We even put together a Spotify playlist with songs about recycling and trash.