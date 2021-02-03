Morning Headlines: Some Nursing Home Vaccinations Compromised, To be Redone; DeWine Says State is Addressing Low Vaccine Rates Among Black Population

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, February 3:

Some nursing home vaccinations compromised, to be redone

DeWine says state is addressing low vaccine rates among Black population

Auto show moves from I-X Center to downtown

Ohio capital passes bodycam law in honor of Andre Hill

Amtrak proposes new Ohio route

Some nursing home vaccinations compromised, to be redone

Gov. Mike DeWine says some patients at five Northeast Ohio nursing homes will have to repeat their COVID-19 vaccinations. Walgreens informed the state that some doses weren't stored at the right temperature, including vaccines given out at Six Chimneys Apartments in Cleveland. The HELP Foundation runs the facility, which houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CEO Tami Honkala says she didn't know about the problems with the vaccine until DeWine's announcement. DeWine says there were none harmed from the compromised vaccines.

The impacted facilities are:

Ashtabula County Residential Services Corp "The Maples" in Kingsville

Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula

Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon

Six Chimneys in Cleveland

Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland

DeWine says state is addressing low vaccine rates among Black population

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is continuing its efforts to increase vaccination among people of color. Healthcare and community advocates have suggested the state needs to change its game plan since fewer than 3% of the total number of vaccinations in Ohio have gone to Black people, even as they make up about 13% of the state's population. DeWine says the state is using media messaging and partnerships with community organizations to encourage people of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes placing vaccine hubs in federally qualified health clinics in areas where they live.

Auto show moves from I-X Center to downtown

After decades at the I-X Center, this year’s Cleveland Auto Show will be held downtown at the Huntington Convention Center in December. The I-X Center in March cancelled events as the pandemic hit Ohio and in September announced it will close permanently. The operators of the massive facility, used in the 1940’s to build tanks and bombers, are embroiled in several lawsuits. Both the Auto Show, along with the organizers of the Ohio RV Super Show and the Home and Garden Show, are suing the I-X Center alleging breach of contract. In a preemptive move, the I-X center last week launched a lawsuit against the Cleveland Boat Show.

Ohio capital passes bodycam law in honor of Andre Hill

Columbus City Council passed a law in honor of Andre Hill that would require police officers to turn on their body-worn cameras and render first aid after a use of force incident. Council unanimously approved the legislation late Monday, days after the city’s police chief was forced out of his role, as the latest repercussion stemming from the fatal December shooting of 47-year-old Hill by a white police officer. The council also passed a city law that would provide initial funding of $250,000 for an “early warning system” to detect any emerging “problematic patterns,” in an officers’ behavior.

Amtrak proposes new Ohio route

It may someday be possible to take a train from Cleveland to Columbus and Cincinnati, according to a new plan being developed by Amtrak. While still in very early stages, the plan would provide a rail link between Ohio’s largest cities, the so-called Three-C Corridor. Amtrak currently has two stops in Cleveland: Lake Shore Limited and Capitol Limited. But Columbus is the largest city in America without a passenger rail link, and Ohio is the largest state with no state-supported passenger rail. Regional transportation planners are expected to meet with Amtrak officials on Thursday to discuss the plan. ODOT officials tell Cleveland.com it’s too early to talk about any possibility of expanded rail service in Ohio.

