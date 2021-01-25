Morning Headlines: Shots Fired Into Home of State Health Official; Ohioans 75 and Older Now Eligible for Vaccine

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 25:

Shots fired into home of Ohio health official

Authorities say shots were fired over the weekend into a home owned by an Ohio health department official. Police in Upper Arlington, a city on the northwest side of the Columbus metropolitan area, said the shots were fired into the home owned by Dr. Mary Kate Francis, assistant medical director of the Ohio Department of Health. Police said no one was hurt and no suspects were present when officers arrived Saturday night. They said the investigation continues and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Ohioans 75 and older now eligible for vaccine

Beginning today, Ohioans age 75 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Also eligible include Ohioans with developmental/intellectual disabilities coupled with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. Limited vaccine supplies are available at businesses including Discount Drug Mart, Giant Eagle, Marcs and Acme. There’s a full list of providers by county at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. As of Sunday, 607,893 Ohioans have received at least their first dose of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 case, hospitalization averages drop

The average number of COVID-19 cases in the state over the last week is at 5,367. That's the lowest for any seven-day period since Nov. 11. The state reported 4,481 cases on Sunday and 31 deaths. The roughly 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio is also the lowest number since Nov. 11. Ohio reported just under 33,000 COVID-19 vaccines started on Sunday, meaning at least one dose has been given. One-in-15 Ohio adults have now received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Ohio curfew extended to Jan. 30

Ohio’s overnight coronavirus curfew remains in effect another week through this Saturday. The new order requires people to continue to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are exceptions for things including work and trips for essential supplies. Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to first move the curfew to 11 pm. and will evaluate case levels before rescinding it altogether.

Cuyahoga County makes vaccine information available at 211 hotline

Beginning today, Cuyahoga County residents have a new resource for information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can call United Way’s 211 HelpLink weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county is providing 15 temporary workers who can link people to doctors as well as hospital systems, health clinics, pharmacies and other locations offering the vaccine.

Akron bar cited for coronavirus health violations

An Akron bar was cited Saturday night for violating COVID-19 health orders. Pegasus Lounge in the city's Kenmore neighborhood was cited by state agents for allowing patrons to consume alcohol past the 10 p.m. cut off, and for having no social distance measures in place. It was one of three establishments in the state to receive a citation Saturday night. The other two are in Zanesville and Marion. The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties.

