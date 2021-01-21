Morning Headlines: Ohio COVID-19 Cases Rise; Ohio Pharmacy Suspended After 890 Vaccine Doses Wasted

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 21:

After trending downward, OH COVID-19 cases rise

Ohio pharmacy suspended after 890 vaccine doses wasted

DeWine rejects list of nominees for Ohio Utilities Commission

APS bringing back small groups of students Feb. 1

CMSD to stay remote through February

Cleveland Clinic medical staff vaccinated

Gilbert sells stake of JACK casinos

Cavs Sexton outduels Irving in double OT

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Ohio rose Wednesday to more than 6,300 after a short downward trend. New hospitalizations are also up, with more than 400 admissions. But the overall number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio is trending downward slightly. The state reported 73 deaths.

A Columbus area pharmacy is being kicked off the state’s list of vaccine suppliers after allowing nearly 900 doses to go to waste. The Ohio Department of Health said that it is halting shipments to SpecialtyRx and investigating the company for storage violations. The vaccines need to be kept at – 20 Celsius. The vaccines were part of 1,500 doses intended for nursing home residents. Health officials say those patients will need to find another provider to administer the second dose, which is in short supply across the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine faced swift criticism from consumer advocates Wednesday after he rejected the entire slate of candidates nominated to replace a former top state utility regulator tainted by a $60 million federal bribery investigation. DeWine wrote to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's Nominating Council that the first list included “appropriate” candidates but he wants more names. Consumer groups said by rejecting experienced, consumer-friendly candidates to fill the vacancy created by the Nov. 20 resignation of then-Chair Sam Randazzo, DeWine was catering to utilities.

Akron Public Schools says it’s reopening for small groups of students starting Feb. 1. The Beacon Journal reports it is part of the district's "Remote Plus" plan. Teachers identify small groups of students to come to school buildings for mental health support, career and technical education classes and interventions. Those students will still do most of their learning online. The district has not yet made a formal announcement regarding Feb. 1 as the start date for "Remote Plus," but according to the Beacon Journal, that date has been confirmed with the teacher's union and a district spokesperson.

Remote learning at one of the state’s largest school districts will remain in place until the end of next month. On Wed., Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon recommended that students stay online through the end of February even as state officials aim to vaccinate teachers and staff. Gordon acknowledged that those vaccines will likely not be available until late next month at the earliest. Gov. Mike DeWine has lamented the short supply of coronavirus vaccines in Ohio. Gordon says he’s hopeful Cleveland can soon transition to a hybrid learning model.

The Cleveland Clinic says it’s done immunizing medical staff against the coronavirus. In a statement CEO Tom Mihaljevic said the system will switch to vaccinating patients instead of personnel on Sunday. The Clinic says 25,000 Ohio caregivers, which is 57% of its entire workforce, have already received the vaccine. He says the remainder of personnel will join the general population in later vaccine phases.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has sold his interest in JACK Entertainment, which runs the downtown JACK Cleveland casino and the Thistledown Racino in North Randall. Cleveland.com reports JACK Entertainment bought Gilbert's shares in the company. In 2009, Gilbert was one of the backers of a voter initiative to legalize gambling in Ohio. JACK Entertainment sold both its downtown casino and the Thistledown Racino to VICI Properties in early 2020, though it continues to operate both entities.

On a night with the NBA watching Brooklyn's Big 3, Collin Sexton stole the spotlight in a double overtime thriller. Cleveland's guard scored 42 points, including 15 in the second overtime, to lead the Cavaliers to a 147-135 win over the Nets. It was Brooklyn's first game with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. But Sexton outscored all three superstars in his return after missing five games with a sprained ankle. Sexton scored the Cavs' first 15 points in the second OT.

