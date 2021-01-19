Morning Headlines: Ohio’s 1B Vaccination Rollout Begins; Ohio Coronavirus Down for 4th Straight Day

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, January 19:

Ohio’s 1B vaccination rollout begins

As of today, Ohio is rolling out the next phase in its coronavirus vaccination plan. Phase 1B will offer the vaccine to an estimated 2.2 million residents in stages over the coming weeks. Ohioans at least 80 years of age are eligible for the shot immediately. Starting the week of Jan. 25 Ohioans 75 years old and older and those with severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorders will be eligible. On Feb. 1 those 70 and older as well as K-12 teachers will be able to get the vaccine. Starting Feb. 8, Ohioans 65 and older will be eligible.

Ohio Coronavirus down for 4th straight day

New coronavirus cases in Ohio fell for the fourth day with 4,300 cases reported in the past 24 hours. It’s a welcome trend after new cases surged above 10,000 just 10 days ago. The average for January is around 7,400 cases per day. New hospitalizations are also down with 162 people admitted in the past 24 hours. That’s down from a high of 560 two weeks ago. Health officials say the positivity rate among people getting tested still remains high, at around 11%. Hamilton County, including Cincinnati, remains the only Ohio County at Purple Alert, the highest risk level.

Ohio Dems select 1st female chair, 1st black executive director

The Ohio Democratic Party is hoping that two historic picks last week can restore its candidates’ fortunes against dominant Republicans while also healing internal party divisions. The choices of Liz Walters as its first female chair and Malik Hubbard as its first Black interim executive director followed a bitter clash with the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. Black leaders have accused the party of taking Black Ohioans' votes for granted. Walters' election means both Ohio's major political parties are now run by women. Republicans reelected chair Jane Timken Friday.

Kent State and UA start semesters remotely

Kent State University is starts its spring semester Tuesday with mostly remote classes. A small number of courses are in-person that cannot be offered online. Kent State plans to phase in more in-person instruction starting Feb. 1. The University of Akron started its spring semester last week, holding all classes remotely until Jan 25. That’s when a mixture of in-person instruction begins.

Kidron’s Lehman’s sold to Hartville Hardware

An iconic family-owned Wayne County hardware store has been purchased by the company that runs Hartville Hardware, Hartville Kitchen and other businesses. The Canton Repository reports that HRM Enterprises is buying Lehman’s in Kidron, six months after the death of founder Jay Lehmen. His son Galen says this was his father’s wishes. Lehman’s has a national reputation for stocking tools and equipment from the 1800’s that are still used by local Amish shoppers.

Ohio Supreme Court sets date for ancient burial mound case

The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for debate over public access to ancient burial mounds. A judge in Licking County in central Ohio judge ruled in May 2019 that the Ohio History Connection can reclaim the lease for the 2,000-year-old Octagon Mounds from Moundbuilders Country Club via eminent domain. That ruling was upheld last year by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals. The Ohio History Connection has leased the 134-acre property in Newark to Moundbuilders, where golf has been played since 1910. The state Supreme Court on Friday set oral arguments for April 13.

