Columbus Prepares for Noontime Protest at the Ohio Statehouse

Security is in place ahead of a planned noontime rally at the statehouse by supporters of President Donald Trump. A few small groups have gathered nearby, but there is a sizable presence of Ohio National Guard in the area. On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine had indicated he was mobilizing 400 guardsman to be available to assist in Columbus and elsewhere in the state is needed.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is on hand at the statehouse this morning. He says he wanted to make the rounds and shake the hands of state highway patrolmen who are helping to keep things safe.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol which provides security at the statehouse is also on hand.