Columbus Prepares for Noontime Protest at the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Andrew Meyer
Published January 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST
photo of the Ohio Statehouse
Carter Adams
/
WKSU
Two state highway patrolman stand guard on the steps of the Capitol before a planned rally by the Boogaloo Bois.

Security is in place ahead of a planned noontime rally at the statehouse by supporters of President Donald Trump. A few small groups have gathered nearby, but there is a sizable presence of Ohio National Guard in the area. On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine had indicated he was mobilizing 400 guardsman to be available to assist in Columbus and elsewhere in the state is needed.

Ohio National Guard on hand for rally at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is on hand at the statehouse this morning. He says he wanted to make the rounds and shake the hands of state highway patrolmen who are helping to keep things safe.

Yost pre-rally 210117.jpeg
Carter Adams
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks with state highway patrolmen guarding the statehouse.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol which provides security at the statehouse is also on hand.

media pen barriers 210117.jpeg
Carter Adams
An Ohio National Guardsman moves barricades to assemble a gathering area for some of the television camera people who will be filming the protest.

