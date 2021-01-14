Morning Headlines: GOP Rep. Gonzalez Votes to Impeach; Akron Native Named to Biden’s Legal Team

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 14:

GOP Rep. Gonzalez votes to impeach

Akron native named to Biden’s legal team

Cleveland Clinic CEO discusses finances, vaccines

OSU researchers detect two new COVID-19 strains

Summit County outlines vaccine distribution

KSU outlines COVID testing plan

Cavs part of four-team blockbuster trade

Browns emerging from COVID outbreak

GOP Rep. Gonzalez votes to impeach

Northeast Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez is one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Gonzalez of Rocky River represents Ohio’s 16th District. In a statement, he said the President “helped organize and incite the mob” that stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. Gonzalez wrote he arrived at the decision to impeach after talking with law enforcement and watching footage of the chaos at the Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of five people. The rest of Ohio’s delegation, 11 other Republicans and four Democrats voted along party lines.

Akron native named to Biden’s legal team

President-elect Joe Biden has named Akron native Tona Boyd to join his team of legal advisors. Boyd is among 21 appointees to the incoming administration’s Office of White House Counsel. Boyd is currently Chief Counsel and a legal advisor to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Before that, she spent eight years investigating and prosecuting law enforcement misconduct and hate crimes as an attorney at the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. She’s a 1999 graduate of Hoban High School.

Cleveland Clinic CEO discusses finances, vaccines

Cleveland Clinic's CEO delivered the annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday, as the hospital system enters its 100th year of operation. Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the hospital system's finances. He says the Clinic ended the year with a modest operating gain, though “behind our budgeted plan.” The clinic's operating income received a $423 million boost from federal government CARES Act funds. The hospital also postponed staff raises and capital projects last year. He also said the Clinic has vaccinated all frontline workers who want the shot. He says the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for staff, but it is highly encouraged.

OSU researchers detect two new COVID-19 strains

Researchers at Ohio State University have detected two new strains of COVID-19. The virus strain mirroring the UK variant has been found in just one person in Columbus, but researchers believe it developed independently. In addition, they’ve identified a different variant with a handful of mutations that has become dominant in Central Ohio since late December. Scientists said the mutations in the Columbus strain are likely to make the virus more infectious. Still, researchers warn it is too soon to say for sure whether it is more transmissible. They’ve also seen no indication that it is more dangerous or resistant to current vaccines.

Summit County outlines vaccine distribution

Summit County leaders outlined plans Wednesday for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the next phase of eligible recipients. The county at this point expects to receive a total of 5,750 doses for group 1B, which includes the elderly, those with certain medical conditions and school personnel. Those doses will be distributed among 11 different providers at 36 different sites located around the county. The providers include local hospitals, pharmacies and the Summit County Public Health Department. Each location will get between 100 and 300 doses. Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says they’ll start administering them on January 21. The public health department has a list of the providers on its website.

KSU outlines COVID testing plan

Kent State University is increasing COVID-19 testing for students returning to classes next week. Students must be tested before moving into their dorms and will be tested weekly. There will be testing events at the Kent State Field House on Jan. 21 and 22 for off-campus students, faculty, staff and the general public. Around 2,000 students have already requested at-home testing kits provided by the university.

Cavs part of four-team blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers were part of a blockbuster trade on Thursday. The Cavs will receive 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen and swingman Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dante Exum, and two draft picks in 2022 and 2024. The 6-foot-11 Allen was the 22nd pick of the 2017 draft. This season with the Nets he's averaging 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and could be the Cavs’ long-term solution at center. Prince is averaging 8.1 points per game and shooting 40% from the floor and 35% from the 3-point line. He's signed through next season. The centerpiece of the deal involving four teams sent Houston Rockets star James Harden to the Nets.

Browns emerging from COVID outbreak

The Browns got some good news on Wednesday. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson are off the COVID-19 list and will be available to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been out a week after testing positive, is on track to be back with the Browns in person Thursday.

