Morning Headlines: DeWine Activates National Guard Ahead of Potential Riots; State School Board Member Under Fire for Bus Trip to DC

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 13:

DeWine activates National Guard ahead of potential riots

Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 580 National Guard members in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned to take place in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to Inauguration Day. DeWine authorized National Guardsmen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21 to conduct training and be prepared in case called upon to police the armed riots authorities say are planned at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio Statehouse.

State school board member under fire for bus trip to DC

A member of the state board of education organized a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Elyria to Washington DC the day of the violent assault on the Capitol January 6. Kirsten Hill, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018, told the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram no members of her group entered the Capitol. The Ohio Education Association is calling on her to explain her intent in attending last Wednesday’s deadly rally and to denounce the event. Hill is also head of the Lorain County TEA party. A website hosted by the party has links to the now-defunct site encouraging signups for the bus trip. It lists Hill specifically as the organizer.

Portman says Trump bears “some responsibility” for Capitol riot

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that President Donald Trump bears “some responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, calling on the president to discourage violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. In a statement, Portman called on President Trump to address the nation, saying “if he does not directly and unambiguously speak out now when threats are known, he will bear responsibility.” Portman, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has pledged an investigation into how a mob of pro-Trump extremists overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police.

Cleveland behind on vaccine distribution

Cleveland has administered fewer than 30% of the 6,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received since late December. On Tuesday, Mayor Frank Jackson said the slow rollout is because "there is no infrastructure for this." The city is responsible for vaccinating city residents who qualify in the state’s priority groups, phases 1A and 1B. That includes health care workers, first responders, and residents of nursing and group homes. Vaccines are being administered at Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland, and Jackson said the city will soon launch a mobile unit to vaccinate people who are not able to travel. He says eventually the city will open several other vaccination locations.

District says it shouldn't have to give workers gun training

The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a school district’s appeal of a ruling that says the district must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons. Madison Local Schools in Butler County voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, but a state appellate court disagreed. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday.

Justin Bibb enters Cleveland mayoral race

A nonprofit founder is entering this year’s race for Cleveland mayor. Justin Bibb, 34, works as chief strategy officer for Urbanova, a data company that works with cities, and he started the civic technology nonprofit Cleveland Can’t Wait. Bibb has already raised $200,000 since September. There are a number of high-profile Democrats expected to join the race. Frank Jackson has been Cleveland’s mayor since 2005. He has not yet announced whether he will seek another term.

St. Patrick’s Day parades canceled

St. Patrick’s Day parades have been canceled in Cleveland and Akron for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event in Cleveland draws thousands each year. Akron organizers are aiming for a parade in September to celebrate the halfway point to St Patrick's Day.

