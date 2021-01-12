Morning Headlines: Armed March Reportedly Planned in Columbus; DeWine Vetoes Bill Lifting COVID-19 County Fair Restrictions

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, January 12:

An armed march is reportedly planned in Columbus

DeWine vetoes a bill lifting COVID-19 county fair restrictions

Trump rewards GOP ally Rep. Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

Akron Public Schools commits to in-person learning in March

Electric truck maker hits 100,000 orders ahead of fall start

Akron development director retires, will not be replaced

Akron rubber worker statue to be installed this spring

Sand Run Metro Park gets $2.6M for improvements

Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill's death

Fields, prolific Ohio State attack stifled by Tide defense

Armed march reportedly planned for Columbus

Ohio officials say there could be more violence at the state capital in wake of last Wednesday’s assault on Congress. The Washington Post reports that far-right online forums are planning armed marches on Washington DC and several state capitals, including Columbus. State officials are declining to comment on any preparation they’re making, citing security concerns. The State Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Statehouse, says it is working with local law enforcement partners to protect the property. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says he has not called in the National Guard at this time.

DeWine vetoes a bil lifting COVID-19 county fair restrictions

Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday vetoed legislation that would have lifted COVID-19 restrictions at county fairs. GOP lawmakers argued that a majority of county fairs have lost revenue as a result of DeWine’s order banning most activities and that fair officials should be allowed to make their own decisions. DeWine noted that the state has provided $4.7 million in financial relief for local fairs last year and that he plans to work with local and state health officials about this year’s fair season.

Trump rewards GOP ally Rep. Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the outgoing president’s fiercest GOP allies. The highest civilian honor was presented to Jordan in a private ceremony Monday at the White House. Jordan of Urbana is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He was one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in Trump's Senate impeachment trial last year.

Akron Public Schools commits to in-person learning in March

The Akron Public School District says it plans to reopen school buildings in March, with teachers and other staff receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The school board voted Monday to authorize Superintendent David James to sign a letter to the state committing to the reopening date. The state is offering vaccine supply to schools that implement at least a hybrid format by March 1. It’s unknown how many vaccines the district will receive or how quickly they will be administrated to its 4,000 employees.

Electric truck maker hits 100,000 orders ahead of fall start

An upstart electric vehicle maker in Mahoning County says it now has more than 100,000 orders for its new pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp plans to begin production of the Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck in September at its plant near Youngstown. The company bought the former General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown after GM ended production there in 2019. Lordstown Motors says it will hire hundreds of people to build to the first line of Endurance trucks, but its long-term plan is to add thousands of jobs.

Akron development director retires, will not be replaced

The city of Akron will not be replacing its outgoing development director. Adele Roth is retiring from the position she’s held since 2014. She’ll work part-time through May to help transfer her duties to staff in the Office of Integrated Development, which will oversee the city’s development projects.

Akron rubber worker statue to be installed this spring

The centerpiece of Akron’s downtown renovation will be installed this spring. The fall 2020 installation of the 12 ft. bronze rubber worker statue was postponed due to delays in the mining and shipping of materials caused by the pandemic. The statue itself, created by Ohio Sculptor Alan Cottrill, is fully complete. Mayor Dan Horrigan says installation of the granite base at the center of a new roundabout on Main and Mill Streets must wait for warmer weather.

Sand Run Metro Park gets $2.6M for improvements

Summit Metro Parks’ Sand Run Park is getting $2.6 million in federal funding for infrastructure and other improvements. The money from The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be combined with work already underway through a $2 million Clean Ohio grant. Summit Metro Parks is working on erosion control and habitat enhancement projects at its oldest and most-visited park.

Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill's death

The union that represents Columbus police officers says it hasn't decided yet whether to formally challenge the firing of the officer who shot and killed Andre Hill. Keith Ferrell is president of FOP Capital Lodge 9. He says the union is still gathering information about the case. Ferrell said it's not uncommon for the union to choose not to fight an officer's firing. The city terminated Adam Coy a few days after he shot and killed Hill as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cellphone.

Fields, prolific Ohio State attack stifled by Tide defense

Justin Fields and the prolific Ohio State offense couldn't find enough momentum in their 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national championship game. The Buckeyes were fresh off piling up 639 yards of offense in their playoff semifinal win over Clemson but couldn't keep up with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and the Tide offense. Fields passed for 385 yards and six touchdowns against Clemson and had some nice moments against Alabama. But they weren't enough to make a difference. Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was also lost to an early injury.

