2020 Ohio APME - Best Anchor - Jeff St.Clair

A career in radio was a surprising turn for Jeff as his first love was science. He studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area, listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.

A few small explosions and chemical spills helped him decide to look for a new career. In 1998 he landed a part-time position at WKSU. In December 2000 he permanently shed the lab-coat to join WKSU full-time and have never looked back.

As the local host of NPR's All Things Considered, he connects with listeners as they’re heading home. It’s a privilege to introduce listeners to the fascinating guests, artists, experts, and news makers that are heard each day on NPR. He is also thrilled to share his love of science with listeners through Exploradio, along with reporting on the environment, business, and politics.