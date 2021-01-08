Morning Headlines: DeWine: Trump Started Fire That Threatens Democracy; Brown, Ryan Among Those Calling for Trump’s Removal

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 8:

DeWine: Trump started fire that threatens democracy

Gov. Mike DeWine says President Donald Trump's refusal to accept election results has created a situation that threatens democracy. DeWine on Thursday criticized Trump for not producing credible evidence of a rigged election. The governor said the president “poured gas on the fire” with his speech to protesters before the riot. DeWine said Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters was shameful and should be denounced by all Americans. DeWine said he still supports Trump policies in areas like trade and his choices for judges and Supreme Court justices.

Brown, Ryan among those calling for Trump’s removal

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has joined the list of Democratic lawmakers calling on the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office after Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. Brown blamed the president for the vandalism undertaken by pro-Trump extremists, which he termed “domestic terrorism.” Brown’s news release follows similar calls from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Niles Columbus Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty calling for President Trump’s immediate removal from office.

Next phase of vaccinations begins Jan. 19

Vaccines will become available to Ohio seniors in the general population beginning January 19. Gov. Mike DeWine says people over the age of 80 who don’t live in nursing homes will be first in line. Other seniors will be added in subsequent weeks. Local emergency response agencies will coordinate the roll out, with details coming next week. DeWine said the state this week is sending forms to school superintendents, and those who commit to offering in-person or hybrid instruction by March 1 will be able to have their personnel vaccinated. DeWine said the state is expecting to receive 100,000 vaccine doses a week for each of the next several weeks. Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases surged Thursday past 10,000 for the first time since mid-December.

Nearly 30,000 file new unemployment claims

Unemployment claims remain high in Ohio as the economic impact of the pandemic continues. Ohio's human services agency said that last week nearly 30,000 Ohioans filed new jobless claims. Meanwhile, Ohio workers should begin receiving the additional $300 in federal weekly unemployment benefits approved by Congress by the third week of January. The legislation extends other pandemic unemployment programs by 11 weeks, carrying them into at least March 1.

Ohio unveils limited plan to pay relatives caring for kids

Ohio has unveiled its plan to aid people who take custody of children they’re related but who aren't licensed foster parents. The program addresses a gap between payments to non-licensed relatives and licensed foster care parents. Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 court ruling ordering equality in such payments. Lawyers representing so called kinship caregivers sued the state in federal court in November to force higher payments. Ohio's plan involves per diem payments to the caregivers until they become licensed. Kinship caregiver advocates call the program flawed and not in line with the federal court ruling.

KSU begins spring semester plans for campus operations, testing

Kent State University is rolling out its plan for the upcoming spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. The campus will bring back students, faculty and staff in stages beginning next week. The first two weeks of classes beginning Jan. 19 will be remote. There will be random COVID-19 testing, and all students taking in-person classes are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test several days before attending their first class. The university and the city of Kent, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, also will offer COVID-19 testing noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at the Kent State Field House, 2227 Summit St. The university will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at the DeWeese Health Center and area CVS Minute Clinics throughout the semester. Details can be found here.

Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

Cleveland baseball fans knew the day was coming. The Indians have traded four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets. Lindor and the team were unable to come to terms on a new deal for years, and they would rather trade him now then let him walk away in free agency next year. Pitcher Carlos Carrasco is also part of the deal. Like Lindor, Carrasco has spent his career in Cleveland. Fans may remember he came back from a battle with leukemia in 2019. The Indians, who face a steep budget deficit amid the pandemic, will save about $30 million on this trade. In return, Cleveland gets young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, and two minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

