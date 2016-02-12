11 Images
2020 Early Voting in Ohio
Photos from the first day of early voting in two Ohio counties
Voters outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Voters form a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
A sign advising people to practice social distancing hangs near the line for early in-person outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on Oct. 6, 2020.
Voters form a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
Carmen Wildgoose, 70, of South Euclid, waits in line for early in-person voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections wearing protective equipment and carrying a bagged lunch in case of a long wait on Oct. 6, 2020.
Voters stand at X's marked on the sidewalk in a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
Shontel Brown, Cuyahoga County Council District 9 representative and chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
A dropbox for absentee ballot applications and ballots located outside the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio.
A person walks into the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio on Sept. 28, 2020.
A voting booth inside the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio.
Pete Zeigler is the director of the Geauga County Board of Elections.
1/11