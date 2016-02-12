© 2020 WKSU
early in-person voting
11 Images

2020 Early Voting in Ohio

Photos from the first day of early voting in two Ohio counties

Voters outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Voters form a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
A sign advising people to practice social distancing hangs near the line for early in-person outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on Oct. 6, 2020.
Voters form a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
Carmen Wildgoose, 70, of South Euclid, waits in line for early in-person voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections wearing protective equipment and carrying a bagged lunch in case of a long wait on Oct. 6, 2020.
Voters stand at X's marked on the sidewalk in a line outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
Shontel Brown, Cuyahoga County Council District 9 representative and chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland on the first day of early in-person voting on Oct. 6, 2020.
A dropbox for absentee ballot applications and ballots located outside the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio.
A person walks into the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio on Sept. 28, 2020.
A voting booth inside the Geauga County Board of Elections office in Chardon, Ohio.
Pete Zeigler is the director of the Geauga County Board of Elections.
