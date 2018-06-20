2020: A Year in Review

The year 2020 was like none other and will forever stand apart from other years. Instead of a traditional annual report, this 2020 Year in Review takes a look at what transpired at WKSU over those 12 months full of uncertainty and changes.

The year 2020 started off with a strategic planning process - meant to guide the station's staff for the future. But, in March, everything shifted and the staff's focus turned to the critical importance of supporting our news operation in the present.

Everything accomplished last year was thanks to the support of so many individuals and organizations within our community.

Please read on to see everything you made possible in 2020.