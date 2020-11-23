Morning Headlines: Ohio Tops 8,000 Cases Sunday, Data Still Incomplete; Akron Public Schools Pauses “Remote Plus” Plan

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 23:

Ohio tops 8,000 cases Sunday, data still incomplete

There were around 8,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio on Sunday and another 200 hospitalizations. However, the state's COVID-19 dashboard says thousands of cases remain under review. On Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is double-checking around 12,000 rapid antigen tests. Meanwhile, another cultural attraction it's closing amid the coronavirus surge. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is temporarily closing its doors beginning Monday.

Akron Public Schools pauses “remote plus” plan, sports

Akron Public Schools is pausing plans for students to return to the classroom as COVID-19 cases spike. The district was set to begin its "remote plus" plan beginning Nov. 30. It would offer in-person support to struggling students and those with disabilities. Winter sports, except for a small number of non-league games, are paused until at least mid-December following Summit County’s stay-at-home advisory. Akron has been remote since the beginning of the year.

Akron’s GOJO Industries rents space at I-X Center

Cleveland's shuttered I-X Center is getting a new use as space for Purell major GOJO Industries. The Akron-based company is renting 700,000 square feet of space to stockpile inventory. The company has been overwhelmed by demand for its sanitizing products during the pandemic. The I-X Center announced in September it would close after 35 years in business.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights teachers issue strike notice

The teachers' union at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District has filed a 10-day strike notice. Cleveland.com reports the Dec. 2 intent to strike comes as the union of 500 teachers and other support professionals have been without a new deal since June. "A last, best and final" offer from the school board in September included no raises aside from step increases for seniority.

Willoughby-Eastlake schools lays off 200 employees

A suburban Cleveland school district is laying off more than 200 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. WEWS-TV reports The Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools Board of Education voted in favor of the move as students continue remote learning. The laid-off positions include secretaries, janitors, maintenance and cafeteria workers and study hall monitors. It also discussed a possible plan for some employees to return in January if COVID-19 numbers in the district change.

Shooting outside Beachwood mall injures one

One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Beachwood Place mall parking on Saturday. Police say the man was shot several times in the abdomen by another man. Their names have not been released. The shooter was arrested, but not formally charged as of late Saturday afternoon. No one else was injured.

Heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say

As college students prepare to go home for the holidays, some schools are quickly ramping up COVID-19 testing to try to keep infections from spreading further as the coronavirus surges across the U.S. Free Rapid COVID testing is available by appointment for the University of Akron campus community Monday through Wednesday in the student center. Most schools, including Akron and Kent State, will hold classes entirely online the final two weeks of the semester after Thanksgiving break.

Ohio unemployment rate drops, still above 2019 figure

Ohio's unemployment rate has fallen from the previous month to 5.6% for October. That's down from 8.3% in September but still higher than October of 2019, when the unemployment rate was 4.1%. On Thursday the state said initial unemployment compensation filings for the week ending Nov. 14 were 14% higher than the previous week.

Verizon expands 5G to Akron

Verizon is expanding its 5G network to the Akron area. It’s an effort by the company to expand the high-speed wireless service to more customers nationwide by the end of the year. It’s already live in 57 cities, including Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. The technology allows wireless customers to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds and videoconference and collaborate remotely in near-real time.

Browns step up without Garrett, down Eagles

The Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns defense forced three turnovers without star Myles Garrett who was out after testing positive for COVID-19. At 7-3, Cleveland climbed into second place in the division behind the Steelers. They also climbed back into one of the top seven playoff seeds in the AFC.

Cavaliers acquire McGee, 2026 pick from Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers. Cleveland made the deal to offset the loss of Tristan Thompson. He played nine seasons with the Cavs and helped them win a championship in 2016 but agreed to a two-year, free agent deal with the Boston Celtics.

