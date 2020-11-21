© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Eric Nuzum Talks About Successful Podcasting

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published November 21, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST
photo of Eric Nuzum
Eric Nuzum
Eric Nuzum

Former WKSU program director and a Kent State grad, Eric Nuzum has had a colorful career in audio. As vice president of programming at NPR, working at Audible, and now with his company Magnificent Noise, Eric saw the early rise of podcasting, and has nurtured it in his work with all of those organizations. He talks about his background and his book, "Make Noise: A Creator's Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling," with Elevations.

Tags

Elevations
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman