Eric Nuzum Talks About Successful Podcasting

Former WKSU program director and a Kent State grad, Eric Nuzum has had a colorful career in audio. As vice president of programming at NPR, working at Audible, and now with his company Magnificent Noise, Eric saw the early rise of podcasting, and has nurtured it in his work with all of those organizations. He talks about his background and his book, "Make Noise: A Creator's Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling," with Elevations.