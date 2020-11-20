© 2020 WKSU
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Motion To Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks On The House Floor Fails

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST
Sign at Ohio Statehouse
Sign at Ohio Statehouse

The Ohio House has defeated a motion to require all members to do what employees and visitors at the Ohio Statehouse must do – wear a face covering. 

Some elected House members and Senators have refused to wear masks. Democratic Rep. Kristin Boggs, sponsor of the motion, says those members tell her they are willing to take the risk.

“If your decision to not wear a mask only subjected you to sickness and health, I would not be standing here asking you to wear a face covering today. The reality is your choice not to wear a mask impacts more than just yourself," Boggs says.

The measure failed, with majority Republicans voting against it.


But it should be noted that some of the Democrats who would have likely voted for it were not there because they are impacted somehow by COVID-19.
Jo Ingles
