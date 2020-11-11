Trump Wins Alaska, Per AP Call

As ballots continue being counted in the week since the election, the Associated press has called Alaska for President Trump, delivering him 3 electoral votes. The state typically supports Republican presidential candidates, but President Trump's lead in polls had been smaller than usual, within 10 points or fewer.

The electoral votes for Trump come with little consequence at this point, though — the AP and other networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday. The Electoral College tally, according to the AP, now stands at 290 for President-elect Biden and 217 for President Trump.

Two states remain to be called – North Carolina, where Trump leads by over 70,000 votes, and Georgia, where Biden leads by about 14,000 votes. The Georgia secretary of state has announced a hand recount.

