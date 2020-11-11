After Days Out Of Sight, Trump To Emerge From White House

President Trump is set to visit Arlington National Cemetery today to mark Veterans Day and lay a wreath. Trump will be joined by Vice President Pence. This is one of the more traditional ceremonial duties of a president. ( Trump was criticized for passing on such a visit two years ago in France due to bad weather).

Today's visit would be entirely unremarkable but for the context. Trump has been out of view since Thursday when he made brief but vociferous remarks in the White House press briefing room baselessly complaining of election fraud.

Day after day, since the election, Trump's public schedule has been empty. He did not make remarks after the election was for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, though he did golf twice at his private club and tweeted repeatedly about an election he falsely claims he can still win. During this time, the United States has set a series of new records for coronavirus cases.

Asked what the president has been up to, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has been working behind the scenes.

"Just as he promised, President Trump is fighting hard for a free and fair election while at the same time carrying out all of his duties to put America First," said Deere in an emailed statement. "He's also working to advance meaningful economic stimulus, engaging members of Congress on a government funding proposal, and ensuring state and local governments have what they need to respond to the ongoing pandemic."

