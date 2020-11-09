Morning Headlines: Ohio Sets Another Daily COVID-19 Record; Biden's Win Ends Ohio's Bellwether Status

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 9:

Ohio sets another daily COVID-19 record

Ohio has surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 cases with another record-breaking single day total over the weekend. Ohio reported an all-time high of nearly 5,550 cases on Saturday, followed by another roughly 4,500 on Sunday. There are currently a record of nearly 2,300 people hospitalized with COVID-19, occupying 9% of beds in the state.

Biden is the first to win the presidency without Ohio in nearly 60 years

Joe Biden is the first presidential candidate in 60 years to win the presidency without winning Ohio. The last candidate to win the election without also wining Ohio was John Kennedy in 1960. President Trump won Ohio by about 8 points, 53% to 45%.

UA makes contingency plans as COVID-19 cases climb

The University of Akron is making contingency plans as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Summit County and on campus. Beginning today the university will shift some in-person meetings and student services to online only. Classes will continue as normal, however, the university could switch to online classes before Thanksgiving break if cases continue to climb. Library and study spaces will stay open, as will dining and residence halls. Cases jumped in the past week from 16 to 27 and about 30% of the campus's quarantine rooms are filled.

Ohio lawmakers urge school funding fix as session nears end

State senators are touting the newest bipartisan proposal for fixing Ohio’s school funding system, with changes to address concerns raised about another version in the House. It’s aimed at a more equitable funding distribution and built on years of input from schools and other stakeholders. They say it includes a six-year phase-in and would take into account a community’s ability to help fund schools, factoring in not only property values but local income levels. Lawmakers are crunched for time to get it passed before Dec. 31, when this legislative session ends and three lawmakers championing the funding overhaul leave because of term limits.

Summit County remembers first Black Common Pleas judge

Summit County is remembering the first African American to serve as a Common Pleas judge. The Beacon Journal reports James Williams died Friday at age 88. He was an Akron Municipal Court judge, a member of Akron City Council, and in 1978 was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. In 1989 he became the county's first Black Common Pleas Court judge. He was also a civil rights leader. Williams retired as common pleas judge in 2005 after 15 years on the bench.

Former McKinley Grand Hotel reopens as Hilton in Canton

A remodeled hotel in downtown Canton is reopening today as part of the Hall of Fame Village project. The former McKinley Grand is now the DoubleTree by Hilton. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. bought the property and put in more than $20 million in renovations.

Warm temperatures break records on Sunday

Sunday saw record-breaking temperatures in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service says it was 76 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday afternoon, breaking a record from 1945. It was 75 degrees at Akron-Canton Airport, shattering a record from 1916. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through tomorrow.

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list during bye

The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The team is on a bye this week and released a statement saying it was notified Saturday of the positive test. Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the infected person. He will need to have several negative tests before being allowed to return to the team’s facility and participate in any activities. Mayfield is in his third season with Cleveland. The Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Cavs seek variance to allow fans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The Cavs, which will return to the court Dec. 22nd for the first time since March, are hoping to have some fans in attendance. Crain's Cleveland reports the club is in the process of applying for a variance that would allow the team to hold games with limited attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Browns were allowed to have a maximum of 6,000 fans at each of their first two games, then last month the state approved a variance doubling that total for the remaining home games this season.

