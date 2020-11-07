Providing Support for Teens That Age Out of Foster Care

Danielle Green-Welch, M.Ed., Ed.S. is the first director of the First Star - Kent State Academy. The academy is among the country’s only long-term college readiness programs for high school youth experiencing foster care that include both immersive residential summers on a university campus and monthly sessions during each school year.

Green-Welch has worked for more than five years as the inaugural supervisor for the Emancipation Unit with Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. Her primary role was to organize, implement and facilitate services and resources for youth who have aged out of the foster care system.