Providing Support for Teens That Age Out of Foster Care

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published November 7, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST
First Star - Kent State Academy is a 4-week residential summer academy where youth live on the Kent State Campus and receive academic support, enrichment, and the encouragement needed to excel during the upcoming academic year and in the transition to young adulthood.

Danielle Green-Welch, M.Ed., Ed.S. is the first director of the First Star - Kent State Academy. The academy is among the country’s only long-term college readiness programs for high school youth experiencing foster care that include both immersive residential summers on a university campus and monthly sessions during each school year.

Green-Welch has worked for more than five years as the inaugural supervisor for the Emancipation Unit with Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. Her primary role was to organize, implement and facilitate services and resources for youth who have aged out of the foster care system.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser