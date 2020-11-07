© 2020 WKSU
'I Could Not Be Prouder': President Obama Congratulates Biden On Win

By Elena Moore
Published November 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST
Former President Obama at a rally for Joe Biden on Monday at Turner Field in Atlanta.
President Obama congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win, urging unity, adding that Biden will "do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote." The Associated Press called the race for Biden Saturday morning.

"I encourage every American to give [Biden] a chance and lend him your support," Obama said, adding, "the election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided."

Obama also acknowledged that Biden heads into office with several competing and ongoing crises facing the country.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. "

Biden served as Obama's vice president through both of the former president's terms in the White House. The relationship between the two has become an iconic stable for the Democratic party.

Obama also extended well wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, calling Harris' win a "groundbreaking election."

Harris makes history as the first woman to be elected vice president. She is also the first Black and first South Asian American woman elected vice president.

In the days leading up to election day Obama campaigned for Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

"It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God," Obama said.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
