Morning Headlines: Trump’s Sound Win Shows Ohio is Turning a Deeper Red; Ohio Tops 4,000 COVID-19 Cases For a Second Day

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 5:

Trump’s sound win shows Ohio is turning a deeper red

A breakdown of how Ohio voted for president shows the state is becoming a deeper shade of red. President Donald Trump is currently carrying 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties. He won 80 in 2016. The main population centers of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Toledo, and Cincinnati remained Democratic, however, Joe Biden’s win in Cuyahoga and Lucas was weaker than expected, signaling increasing erosion in traditionally Democratic strongholds. But many red counties became even redder. Trump won at least 80% of the vote in eight counties, led by Holmes, Putnam, Mercer and Adams. And Mahoning County voted Republican for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Ohio tops 4,000 COVID-19 cases for a second day

Ohio saw more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the second highest number following Tuesday’s record of more than 4,200. Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to acknowledge the uncontrolled spread of the virus during his bi-weekly address on Thursday. But DeWine has said he’s limited in what he can do, as the continued spread is not due to schools and businesses but mostly through private social gatherings.

Voter turnout reaches at-time high

Voter turnout broke a record in Ohio for the November election. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says more than 5.8 million people cast ballots, breaking the 2008 record of 5.7 million. However, Ohio will not set a record percentage-wise. With 8.1 million registered Ohio voters, turnout is at 72%. It was 77% when Bill Clinton was elected in 1992. There are still just over 300,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots in Ohio.

Voters approve 36% of school levies

A closer look at election results across the state showed mix results for school levy requests. Voters approved 14 of 39 new taxes in Ohio, about 36%. Voters approved 82% of school tax renewals. Cuyahoga County voters approved five out of seven school increases, while Portage voters defeated all four on the ballot across the county.

Shots fired in Green home displaying “Dump Trump” sign

An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a Summit County homeowner’s window where a “Dump Trump” sign was displayed. The Beacon Journal reports it happened early Wednesday morning at the home in Green, after another individual stole a similar sign in the yard. Deputies recovered two shotgun shell casings near the home.

Peaceful “Count Every Voter” march held in Columbus

More than 100 people marched in downtown Columbus Wednesday night for a “Count Every Vote” rally. The event was peaceful, featuring speakers near the Ohio Statehouse grounds. It was among a number gatherings held across the country after President Donald Trump's campaign announced it had filed legal challenges to vote counting and results in at least three states.

Ohio COVID-19 nursing home deaths surpass 3,300

There were 74 deaths reported at Ohio’s nursing homes in the last week tied to the coronavirus. That brings the total to more than 3,300 nursing home deaths since the pandemic begin. It accounts for around 60% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state. That number was over 70% in late May. Many facilities, however, are reporting an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks. The state says a total of nearly 1,800 patients and 1,200 staff currently have coronavirus.

UH, Western Reserve Hospital form partnership

University Hospitals has found a minority partner in Summit County. In a press release, UH and Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls say the new partnership will help both hospitals grow in the area. Cleveland-based UH currently has nearly 50 adult primary care doctors and pediatricians in Summit County. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

UA will have three weeks of remote classes in the spring

The University of Akron is the latest in the region to adjust spring semester to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Classes will go online for the first week in January to give students who are coming from out-of-state or who traveled over winter break to quarantine. Then, classes will go remote the last two weeks of the semester following spring break in April. Kent State previously announced it is moving spring break to the week of April 12, and classes will be remote for the remaining two weeks of the semester.

Study shows big disparities in awarding contracts in Cuyahoga County

There are still disparities that exist in awarding contracts in Cuyahoga County, according to a new study. The county commissioned the study that found of around $1 billion in contracts, only about $51 million, or 4.6%, was awarded to minority or woman-owned businesses as primary contractors. The findings are similar to a separate 2014 study. County Executive Armond Budish says two county equity commissions will review the study for possible recommendations.

Cavs express "pain" at death of scouting director's sister

The Cavaliers expressed sympathy and offered help following the shooting of Ericka Weems, the sister of the scouting director and lifelong LeBron James friend Brandon Weems. Akron police found Weems dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Monday. No suspects have been identified. James posted a plea on Twitter asking for help to find the shooter. James and Brandon Weems grew up together in Akron and were teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Cleveland council agrees to hire consultant for West Side Market

The city of Cleveland will hire a consultant to evaluate the historic West Side Market, which has struggled in recent years in keeping up with repairs and retaining tenants. City council on Wednesday approved Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration to pay a consultant up to $137,000 for the review and recommendations. The administration has about $15 million in repairs planned.

Cleveland to invest $22 million in parks, recreation

The city of Cleveland will spend nearly $22 million to improve parks and recreation sites. The projects include $8 million for a new recreation center in the southeast corner of the city and $2 million in improvements to city polls.

