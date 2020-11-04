Morning Headlines: Trump Scores Crucial Win in Ohio Again; Democrats Take One Ohio Supreme Court Seat

Here are the morning headlines for Wednesday, November 4:

Trump scores crucial win in Ohio again

Democrats take one Ohio Supreme Court seat

Ohio’s congressional delegation will return to Washington

Few surprises in Ohio legislative races

Fatheree to become Summit County’s first female sheriff

Shapiro, Bevan-Walsh retain top Summit jobs

Akron Zoo levy passes

Akron charter amendments pass

Cuyahoga library levy passes, Portage fails

Cleveland schools’ levy passes, others fail

A record of more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Trump scores crucial win in Ohio again

President Donald Trump has won Ohio. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the more than 286,000 votes still to be counted are not enough to change the outcome. Trump also appeared to pick up two Ohio counties he lost in 2016. He won Mahoning and Lorain counties by around 2%. He's losing Montgomery and Portage Counties, which he won in 2016.

Democrats take one Ohio Supreme Court seat

Former Ohio secretary of state Jennifer Brunner appears to have defeated incumbent Republican Justice Judi French for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. But the other Democrat vying for a seat on the state’s high court, John O’Donnell, lost to incumbent Sharon Kennedy. Brunner’s victory narrows the court’s GOP majority to 4-3.

Ohio’s congressional delegation will return to Washington

The state's GOP-drawn congressional map remains unbeaten, with all 16 incumbents winning, including Democrats Tim Ryan, Marcia Fudge and Marcy Kaptur, and Republicans Dave Joyce, Anthony Gonzalez and Bob Gibbs. This was the last election under current Congressional maps, and Ohio is all but assured to lose a seat after the 2020 Census is complete and the House is apportioned. In 16 Congressional districts, the controlling party's candidate has never lost.

Few surprises in Ohio legislative races

GOP legislators will keep “supermajorities” in the Statehouse, even after a federal bribery scandal involving their former House speaker. Larry Householder, who has been indicted on racketeering charges, defeated four write-in candidates to retain his district seat last night. Incumbent State Senator Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls won re-election to the 24th District. Republican Jerry Cirino defeated Betsy Rader in the Ohio Senate 18th District race. Akron Democrat Vernon Sykes easily won re-election to the 28th District seat. Democrat Monique Smith, a former Cleveland city councilwoman, defeated incumbent Republican Dave Greenspan to represent Ohio’s 16th District, which covers western suburbs of Cleveland. About 800 votes separate the two candidates vying for the Ohio House 60th District seat which represents eastern suburbs of Cleveland in Lake County. Democrat Daniel Troy is defeating Republican George Phillips for the seat currently held by John Rogers. In Akron-area races, Democrat Casey Weinstein of Hudson won re-election in the 37th District. In the 36th District, Republican Bob Young has the edge over Democrat Matt Shaughnessy to take the seat being vacated by Anthony DeVitis.

Fatheree to become Summit County’s first female sheriff, Zuchowski wins in Portage

Summit County will have its first-ever female sheriff. Democrat Kandy Fatheree won the race over Republican Shane Barker, 52% to 48%. Fatheree has worked in the sheriff’s office for 25 years and is currently a captain. Two-term Sheriff Steve Barry is retiring at the end of this year and had endorsed Barker. In the Portage County sheriff’s race, Republican Bruce Zuchowski defeated a challenge by Democrat Greg Johnson.

Shapiro, Bevan-Walsh retain top Summit jobs

Two of Summit County’s top officials will remain on the job. County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Prosecutor Sherri Bevan-Walsh both easily won re-election. Democrat Shapiro has led the county since 2016, while Walsh has been prosecutor since 2000.

Akron Zoo levy passes

Summit County voters overwhelmingly approved a new levy for the Akron Zoo. The .8-mill renewal and .4-mill increase is expected to generate around $12 million a year to keep the zoo running and fund new projects and programs. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 per year, up from about $21 per year.

Akron charter amendments pass

Akron voters approved six charter amendments on the ballot, including one that would require the quick release of police body camera footage. Issue 2 would apply to cases where the suspect is not killed, or when police use force that causes serious bodily injury. Issue 4 eliminates competitive bidding for some city purchases that’s intended to allow for more contracts to be awarded to minority-owned businesses.

Cuyahoga library passes, Portage fails

Two library levies on the ballot in the region appear to have split. Voters soundly approved Cuyahoga County Public Library’s 1-mill tax increase that will raise $18 million, costing the average homeowner about $35 more a year. Meanwhile, The Portage County District Library’s 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy is failing by more than 3,000 votes.

Cleveland schools’ levy passes, others fail

Cleveland was the big winner among school levies in the region. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District passed its 15-mill renewal and 5-mill increase that will run the owner of a $100,000 home about $175 a year. A levy for Euclid City Schools appears to have passed, while an increase for Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools is too close to call. Other school levies in the region went down in defeat. In Portage County, it appears levies failed in Rootstown, Crestwood, Windham and Waterloo. In Stark County, voters rejected Louisville City School District’s request for new money for the third time in a year. In Summit, Springfield Local’s 7.7-mill emergency levy appears to have failed for the second time his year. And in Medina County Brunswick failed to pass an emergency operating levy for the third time.

A record of more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Ohio set a new all-time record for daily coronavirus cases on Monday with more than 4,200. It was the first time the state has hit over 4,000 cases in a single day. The number of hospitalizations also hit a new high of nearly 2,000.

