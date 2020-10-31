Dr. Joseph Ortiz Talks About Eunice Foote, Who in 1856 First Demonstrated CO2 Retains the Sun's Heat.

Eunice Foote was an American scientist, inventor and early suffragette who, in 1856, a few years before the male British scientist credited with discovering what we've come to call the greenhouse effect, was first to conduct experiments showing that CO2 contributed to retaining the sun's heat in the atmosphere. Kent State University Geology professor, Dr. Joseph Ortiz, co-authored a paper recently about Ms Foote, and spoke about her with Elevations host, Dr. Amy Reynolds.