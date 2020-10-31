© 2020 WKSU
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Dr. Joseph Ortiz Talks About Eunice Foote, Who in 1856 First Demonstrated CO2 Retains the Sun's Heat.

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published October 31, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of Eunice Newton Foote
Eunice Newton Foote

Eunice Foote was an American scientist, inventor and early suffragette who, in 1856, a few years before the male British scientist credited with discovering what we've come to call the greenhouse effect, was first to conduct experiments showing that CO2 contributed to retaining the sun's heat in the atmosphere. Kent State University Geology professor, Dr. Joseph Ortiz, co-authored a paper recently about Ms Foote, and spoke about her with Elevations host, Dr. Amy Reynolds.

Tags

ElevationsEunice FooteJoseph Ortiz
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
