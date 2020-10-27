Morning Headlines: Akron Public Schools Introduces “Remote Plus” Model; Homicides Hit Record High in Cleveland

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 27:

Akron public schools introduces “Remote Plus” model

Cleveland records 150 homicides, a 27-year high

Ohio surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Ohio legislative board approves $420 million in pandemic aid

Human trafficking bust leads to 177 arrests

Chinese smart card maker gets state tax credits for Strongsville project

Smucker sells its Crisco brand

The Akron Public School district will continue with remote learning for the second quarter but offer in-person options for students who are struggling or others who have special needs. The board says the so-called “Remote Plus” model can begin Nov. 30. Teachers and principals will decide who is most in need of classroom time, which may include those needing mental health services, hands-on time for an industry credential or students who are English language learners. A district survey found nearly 70% of teachers and administrators said they would like to stay completely remote.

Cleveland has recorded the most homicides in the city in 27 years. Cleveland.com reports five slayings between late Thursday and early Sunday brought the city’s homicide total for the year to 150, the highest number since 1993, when there were 167 killings. At least 135 people were killed by gunfire so far in 2020. Last week the city of Akron said it recorded the most homicides in at least a decade.

Ohio has topped 200,000 total COVID-19 cases with another roughly 2,000 reported on Monday. The number of people who have died with the coronavirus increased by 11 to 5,217. Ohio's seven-day moving average positivity rate now stands at 5.5%, more than double the rate of just more than a month ago.

An Ohio legislative spending panel has approved the distribution of about $420 million in federal aid to individuals and businesses struggling economically from the coronavirus pandemic. The money includes grants to bars and restaurants, help for low-income renters, assistance for arts and nonprofit organizations, and aid for colleges and universities. The package was announced last week by Gov. Mike DeWine and GOP House and Senate leaders. The news came as the Ohio Health Department reported more than 200,000 probable and confirmed coronavirus cases.

Several dozen law enforcement agencies have arrested 177 people and found 109 survivors in what’s considered the largest human trafficking sting ever in Ohio. Attorney General Dave Yost said Operation Autumn Hope brought in federal, state and local law enforcement to rescue survivors, recover missing kids, catch people seeking sex with minors and arresting men seeking to buy sex. Yost says 45 of the 109 survivors rescued were children. The operation did not include the recent indictment of former Portsmouth city councilmember Michael Mearan, who’s accused of 18 felony charges related to another human trafficking investigation.

A Chinese manufacturer is getting a job creation tax credit to build a smart card manufacturing facility in Strongsville. The state approved a nearly 1.4%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for OMEC Smart Card. The company would create 200 jobs with an annual payroll of $6.6 million. It would have to maintain operations at the site for 10 years. Strongsville is competing with Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina and Mexico for the proposed project.

Orrville-based J.M. Smucker Co. is selling its Crisco brand as it continues to shed its U.S. baking division to focus on pet food, coffee and snacks. New Jersey-based B&G Foods, Inc. is buying Crisco in a $550 million cash deal. B&G owns more than 50 brands including Green Giant. Smucker says the move impacts Crisco manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Cincinnati and about 160 employees.

