© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Dr. Kevin Cordi Brings Storytelling to Education

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published October 24, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT
Photo of Kevin Cordi storytelling
Kevin Cordi
Dr. Kevin Cordi

“Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Jack Horner,” and “Jack the Giant Killer” are all famous tales and rhymes featuring the same hero, a character who often appears in legends, fairy tales, and nursery rhymes.

In You Don’t Know Jack: A Storyteller Goes to School, author Dr. Kevin Cordi describes the process of integrating storytelling into his classroom. Using autoethnographic writing, he reflects upon the use of storytelling and story making in order to promote inquiry and learning. He argues that engaging with the stories of others, discovering that one voice or identity should not be valued over the other, and listening, especially listening to stories of difference, are of utmost importance to education and growth.

Dr. Kevin Cordi is a Kent State University alumnus.

Tags

ElevationsKevin CordiYou Don't Know Jack
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman