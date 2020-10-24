Dr. Kevin Cordi Brings Storytelling to Education

“Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Jack Horner,” and “Jack the Giant Killer” are all famous tales and rhymes featuring the same hero, a character who often appears in legends, fairy tales, and nursery rhymes.

In You Don’t Know Jack: A Storyteller Goes to School, author Dr. Kevin Cordi describes the process of integrating storytelling into his classroom. Using autoethnographic writing, he reflects upon the use of storytelling and story making in order to promote inquiry and learning. He argues that engaging with the stories of others, discovering that one voice or identity should not be valued over the other, and listening, especially listening to stories of difference, are of utmost importance to education and growth.

Dr. Kevin Cordi is a Kent State University alumnus.

