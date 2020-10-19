Morning Headlines: Ohio Sets Another Daily COVID-19 Record; Delta Halts Flights at Akron-Canton Airport

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 19:

Ohio sets another daily COVID-19 record

Delta halts flights at Akron-Canton airport

Akron, Euclid bars cited for COVID-19 violations

VP nominee Kamala Harris plans to reschedule Cleveland visit

Ex-House speaker runs for reelection despite federal charges

Steelers stay perfect, blow out Mayfield, Browns 38-7

Ohio sets another daily COVID-19 record

Ohio set another record high for COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,234 cases on Saturday, the highest daily total of the pandemic. Cases dropped to 1,562 on Sunday, which is still above the three-week average. Sunday, however, saw no new deaths for the first time in two weeks.

Delta halts flights at Akron-Canton airport

Delta Air airlines is pausing flights to Akron-Canton airport and 15 other cities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Points Guy website says Delta has no timeline for when the flights will resume. Meanwhile, United Airlines says it's bringing back nonstop service between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico. The new service starts December 19 and will run seasonally on Saturdays only. The carrier last flew the route in August 2019.

Akron, Euclid bars cited for COVID-19 violations

More bars were cited over the weekend for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders. The Uptown Lounge in downtown Akron was cited Saturday night for improper conduct. State agents said they found more than 300 patrons dancing, as well as gathering closely without any social distancing measures. Two Euclid bars, Scoreboard Tavern and B Stone, were also cited for allowing patrons to consume alcohol past the 10 p.m. cut off.

VP nominee Kamala Harris plans to reschedule Cleveland visit

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is planning to reschedule her Cleveland visit before Election Day, according to Cleveland.com. Harris was expected to hold a rally in Cleveland last Friday, but canceled all travel after two staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the campaign, Harris was not in close contact with either. No date or location for the event has been set.

Ex-House speaker runs for reelection despite federal charges

Republican Rep. Larry Householder’s name will be on the ballot Election Day as the disgraced Ohio lawmaker intends to serve his district for another term. Householder is facing federal bribery charges for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme that shook the Statehouse this summer and led his party to remove him from the House speaker role. Householder has held the seat that includes Coshocton, Perry and part of Licking counties since 2017 and faces no challenger on the Nov. 3 ballot. However, three write-in candidates are hoping to unseat the incumbent.

Steelers stay perfect, blow out Mayfield, Browns 38-7

The Browns were blown out by the Steelers, 38-7. The Browns have lost 17 straight at Heinz Field, as the Steelers improved to 5-0. The Browns fall to 4-2 and were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter.

