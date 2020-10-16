Morning Headlines: Ohio Sets Record of 2,178 COVID-19 Cases Thursday; 138 More Kent State Students Quarantined

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 16:

Ohio sets new record with 2,178 coronavirus cases Thursday

138 more Kent State students quarantined in dorms

Ohio reports nearly 600 COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools

Traffic keeps some from voting at Summit Co. BOE

63,000 absentee ballots delayed in Stark County

Kamala Harris scraps Cleveland visit

Ohio's unemployment claims up last week

Lawmakers seek bar curfew repeal as virus cases hit new high

YSU, faculty release details on new deal

Shaker Heights officer fired after middle finger gesture last month

Campaign for Holocaust education for students, public

Browns send "ill" Beckham home, QB Mayfield feeling better

Ohio sets new record with 2,178 coronavirus cases Thursday

For the second time this week, Ohio set a new record high for coronavirus cases. The state reported 2,178 cases Thursday, breaking Wednesday's record high of 2,039. An additional 108 Ohioans were hospitalized with the virus by Thursday. That's more than a three-week average. A record 29 counties are now under a red Level 3 COVID-19 public health advisory, including Cuyahoga, Summit and Stark. More than 65% of Ohioans now live in a red county. A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio's 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System's website.

138 more Kent State students quarantined in dorms

More Kent State University students have been ordered to quarantine due to potential exposure to the coronavirus. The orders were issued to a total of 138 students in Allyn, Cark and Lake Hall dorms. There are still another roughly 100 students quarantined in two other dorms through this weekend. Kent State has begun expanded COVID-19 testing in partnership with CVS, including a random sampling of students.

Ohio reports nearly 600 COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools

Ohio reported nearly 600 COVID-19 cases in the state's K-12 schools on Thursday. The weekly update is up from 347 new cases for students and 183 for staff a week earlier. Ohio has reported about 1,750 student cases and nearly 1,000 for staff since the state started posted the data in early September. For a link to the full database, click here.

Traffic keeps some from voting at Summit Co. BOE

A long line of cars was reported at the Summit County Board of Elections in Akron on Thursday, as residents waited to vote in-person or drop off their ballots. There are two separate entrances for people voting in person and dropping off ballots. The Beacon Journal reports many cars were trying to enter at the wrong one, which backed up traffic and turned some people away. The newspaper reports a sheriff’s deputy is always at the early voting center and has been asked to direct traffic when needed. Voters are asked to go 470 Grant St. to drop off completed ballots and 500 Grant St. to vote early in person.

63,00 absentee ballots delayed in Stark County

The Canton Repository reports 63,000 ballots are being mailed as many as 11 days late due to problems with printing contractor Cleveland-based Midwest Direct. The company, which has contracted with a number of boards of elections in the state, says it has been experiencing an equipment malfunction while trying to keep up with demand. This week, the Summit County Board of Elections ended its contract with the company and will print and mail ballots in-house after around 100,000 ballots were delayed. Stark County elections officials will meet today to discuss legal options.

Kamala Harris scraps Cleveland visit

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris scrapped her visit to Cleveland today after two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the campaign said Harris was not in close contact with either staffer, but she canceled all travel through Sunday. A location for the campaign swing had not been set.

Ohio's unemployment claims up last week

Around 20,000 people filed new claims, the highest number since mid-August. Nearly 1.8 million new claims have been filed over the past six months, more than the number filed in the prior four years. The Columbus Dispatch reports the state has recovered about half of the 900,000 jobs that were lost in March and April.

Lawmakers seek bar curfew repeal as virus cases hit new high

The Ohio Senate has introduced legislation that would repeal Gov. Mike DeWine's 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation has 22 co-sponsors among the 33-member chamber. The bill would also end any disciplinary actions against liquor permit holders for selling alcohol past the 10 p.m. deadline unless they had committed other violations.

YSU, faculty release details on new deal

Youngstown State University and its faculty union have released details about a new three-year contract agreement that follows a three-day strike. Faculty will get a 4% raise over three years and will see no increases in health insurance premiums for the first two years of the deal. Faculty will also retain their intellectual property rights and the rights to accept or reject overload and to cap class sizes, among other things. Both sides still have to vote to approve the deal.

Shaker Heights officer fired after middle finger gesture last month

Shaker Heights police have fired an officer who gave the middle finger to protestors during the presidential debate in Cleveland last month. Officer Michael Spuzzillo was placed on paid leave after video captured the incident. He was fired this week after an internal investigation.

Campaign for Holocaust education for students, public

Two organizations in Ohio are providing public discussions, material for educators and a documentary series about the Holocaust to educate residents and students. The Maltz Museum in Beachwood and the Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati are calling the campaign Stop the Hate Ohio. Surveys have shown some younger Americans believe the Holocaust was a myth or has been exaggerated.

Browns send "ill" Beckham home, QB Mayfield feeling better

Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Cleveland Browns. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home feeling ill on Thursday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the coronavirus. The team will find out the result of Beckham’s most recent test on Friday. As for Mayfield, Stefanski said he has improved and was able to do some throwing in practice Wednesday. Mayfield got hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday against Indianapolis.

