Leading A University In Uncertain Times

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published October 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
Kent State President Diacon has more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership. He became the institution’s 13th president in July 2019.

We spoke with Kent State President Todd Diacon on the challenges the institution is facing in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Diacon became Kent State University's 13th president in July 2019. He is a tireless advocate for student success and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership.

Joe Gunderman
