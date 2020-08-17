Listen: Democratic National Convention

The fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was Joe Biden's night. The former vice president officially accepted his party's nomination for president.

The week included speeches by former presidents, rising political stars and activists on a range of pressing issues.

Listen to the programs from past nights below. You can also read the takeaways from Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4.

